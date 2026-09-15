Lane Kiffin's Daughter Landry Unveils New Business Right Before LSU-Ole Miss Showdown

Lane Kiffin is all in at LSU, but it's not just him.

Kiffin's entire family, including his wife Layla and daughter Landry, are showing off their LSU pride as he debuts this season for his first year as the head coach of the Tigers.

This week, ahead of LSU's matchup against Ole Miss, his daughter Landry is debuting a "collegiate clothing line" called Fifth Year. It's not a total surprise because she's been hinting about it on her social media accounts for months now.

It's tied to her father's time at LSU and has lots of Tigers love in it. In fact, she even filmed some of the promos for the line at LSU's Tiger Stadium.

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during warmups before the game against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Landry Kiffin Launches New Collegiate Clothing Line Days Before Ole Miss Game

On Monday, Landry took to social media to post a photo announcing that her new line of collegiate clothing is live. She got help from some beautiful friends, too.

The photo shows Landry along with two young women wearing blue, burgundy and brown two-piece mini dresses, showing some midriff. Two of them have boots to go along with the look and one has heeled sandals.

"Get it before it's gone on fifthyr.com," she states in the post.

So, what's the vision for Fifth Year? It features closing for women in college and older, including a range of choices.

"Designed for women in college and beyond, our collections blend athletic wear, loungewear, elevated essentials, and accessories in our signature colors inspired by the schools we love and the traditions that bring us together," Fifth Year's website states.

Landry Kiffin Has a Large Following on Social Media

Landry has built an impressive following, with more than 80,000 followers on Instagram and nearly 200,000 on TikTok. During the weekend of her father kicking off his time with LSU, she gave those fans a front-row look at what life around LSU was like as her dad officially kicked off his new era with the Tigers.

In a video shared on Instagram, Landry can be seen enjoying the weekend with friends while dressed in her Tigers gear. There's definitely no shortage of things happening.

The video features an LSU cake and a candle being blown out, cops dancing to the music, a party bus, parade footage and, eventually, the big game itself. Landry also tagged her aunt, Heidi Kiffin, in the post.

Now, Lane, Landry and Layla have lots to look forward to with the Tigers taking on his old team, the Ole Miss Rebels, on Saturday, Sept. 19.