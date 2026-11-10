Paolo Banchero Kickstarts Futures Basketball League with LeBron & Durant
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The Futures Basketball League looks to flip the the future of high school basketball on its head.
Launching in April of 2027, the Future Basketball league looks to find the Top 120 basketball players under the age of 18 in the country for this expenditure. The league looks to provide NIL opportunity to the best of the best. In doing so, another goal seems to be remodeling the current landscape of independent grassroots basketball events, often ran by shoe companies like Nike and Adidas.
Could any of these sneaker companies look to team up with this new league in the future? That answer is unclear; partly because, for the time being, the athletes are running the show.
Why LeBron, Durant, Paolo started Futures Basketball League
According to Sports Business Journal, a "cohort of prominent athletes and sports investors have launched Futures Basketball League (FBL), a spring-to-summer circuit for top under-18 boys basketball prospects.
FBL’s first season will run from April to August of 2027 and feature 12 teams and 120 athletes (from high school classes 2028-2031) competing across a schedule of 10 weekend events."
The names behind this list will ring a bell, especially between the list of athletes and former players on the hardwood. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Derrick Rose are just a few names teaming up with the Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero to kickstart this new youth basketball league. Maverick Carter and Richard Kleiman, each of James' and Durant's respective business partners, will also back the deal, along with noted entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.
With many proven investors behind this idea, this isn't your average startup; this is closer to a sure thing. When you combine a proven concept with lethal branding and investment behind it, initial success feels more like just a matter of time; while maintaining that hype into fully rebuilding the development pipeline paths in grassroots basketball will takes some time. It will be hard to fail, unless the next generation of players don't buy in; but, when you build a tournament hosted by the likes of LeBron, Durant, Rose, and Banchero, chances are the kids will show up.
With a handful of Nike's most predominant faces teaming up here to create a direct competitor to Nike's EYBL league, how both parties navigate the murky waters ahead will dictate their futures.
Setting up the next generation of athletes to maximize their earnings at the youngest stage possible, rather than be taken advantage of buy outsiders deemed wiser than them, is ultimately an ideal goal. Achieving that goal while still keeping players' basketball development at heart and building a new brand for youth basketball will be difficult to balance, but it appears these star players are up to the challenge.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK