LeBron James' Latest Partnership Has a Personal Side

LeBron James has a lot on his plate.

He's starting a new NBA season with another new team, this time the Philadelphia 76ers, and he wants to win the NBA championship one more time before he finally retires from professional basketball.

But being busy has never stopped James from doing other things. He loves golf, and that's widely known. James even launched a golf YouTube channel last weekend, giving fans an inside look at his love for the sport and the fun times he has with friends on the course.

Now, James is going one step further and teaming with the PGA Tour. It's for a good cause, too.

LeBron James is Giving Back Through Golf

James is taking his passion for golf and turning it into a positive thing for his hometown community.

On Tuesday, the LeBron James Family Foundation and PGA Tour announced the inaugural LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational, set for July 6 and July 7, 2027, at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio.

The two-day event will combine professional golf, youth programming, mentorship and fundraising, with proceeds going to the Akron community.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James moves the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's nice to see James giving back to his hometown of Akron with this event. The partnership has the goal of giving young people greater access to golf while creating chances for aspiring professional golfers from historically underrepresented communities.

A big part of the event will connect students from James' I Promise program with professional golfers who have advanced through the PGA Tour's Pathway to Progression Pro-Bound Five program.

The Event Will Help Young Golfers

"The PGA Tour believes golf can create opportunity, change lives and bring communities together," PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said in a statement. "LeBron and the LeBron James Family Foundation have shown what is possible when that commitment is backed by action, and this partnership brings that shared vision to life."

"Excited for this and what it will continue to do for my kids, families and community," James said in a post on X.

Excited for this and what it will continue to do for my kids, families and community! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/5pVNfw641X — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 25, 2026

For James, the event represents another way to give back to the community that helped shape him.

His I Promise program provides Akron-area students and their families with resources and support focused on education and life beyond school. The new golf partnership will introduce those students to the sport while showing them career and personal opportunities they may not have considered.

More details about professional and celebrity participants and other event programming will be announced at a later date. For now, fans can just look forward to a fun-filled event in the town of Akron next summer, in addition to seeing him with a team other than the Lakers this season.