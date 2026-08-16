LeBron James Opens Access to His Personal Life Allowing Cameras Into His Golf Journeys

LeBron James has already been in the news a lot this offseason, thanks to him leaving the Los Angeles Lakers and being in free agency limbo until he finally signed with the Philadelphia 76ers last month.

But, the spotlight isn't leaving him anytime soon. The NBA legend has just launched a new venture, and it's sure to keep him, and his friends, in the public eye.

LeBron James during the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

YouTube Golf is certainly a thing, and James wants to be part of it. On Saturday, he launched a YouTube channel dedicated to golf.

LeBron James Launches New YouTube Golf Channel

His first video released Saturday morning features James and his former teammates from the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 championship team celebrating the 10-year reunion of that win with a round of golf at Cabot Highlands Resort's Castle Stuart Links in Scotland.

This isn't short-form content, either. Grab your popcorn, because this video is long. How long? It's 90 minutes. It also shows fans a personal side of James that they haven't seen before.

You all loved the 2016 reunion trip so much I thought I'd give ya'll a little more. 🫡🤣 Welcome to my YouTube channel! My life on and around the course. Let’s go!!! 👑⛳️🏌🏾https://t.co/JKA9egPBEi — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2026

The clip features many of the popular players from that Cavaliers roster, including Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye and J.R. Smith. Notably missing is Kyrie Irving, who apparently couldn't make the trip.

In the video, the guys play a 3-on-3 match that gets a little testy. James, Love and Jefferson go up against Thompson, Frye and Smith. We won't tell you who wins, so as to not spoil it. It looks like they're having a great time in the video, and that's the best part.

LeBron is Excited About Bringing Fans Along With Him on Golf Journey

James caught up with the Hollywood Reporter to talk about his YouTube launch. He said he was pumped for people to see this more personal side of him.

"I'm looking forward to people seeing this first episode, which was the trip of a lifetime with my teammates," he told the outlet. "We got to play golf and catch up in some of the most beautiful settings I've ever been in."

James added, "It's been a lot of fun out on the course, learning and loving all the nuances of the game, and I'm excited about bringing everyone along with me on this journey through my channel."

Why LeBron James Loves Golf

Some news: LeBron James is officially joining the world of YouTube Golf.



Today LeBron is launching a channel to chronicle his journey through the game, “the good, the bad and the ugly,” he said.



“I’m just mad it took me 40 years to find it.”



His first video — from a Cavs… — Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) August 15, 2026

So, what draws James to golf? His interview with the Hollywood Reporter sheds light on that, too. He says playing golf gives him the challenge he needs as a competitor.

"Just having a lot of fun, learning the game, practicing and playing as much as I can," he says.

The video is available to watch at James' YouTube channel, located at YouTube.com/@LeBron. It already has more than 200,000 subs.