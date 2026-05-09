LeBron James' Wife Savannah Shares Personal Career News Before Lakers Game

The Los Angeles Lakers find themselves in a must-win scenario on May 9, as they're already down 2-0 in their Western Conference Semifinals series against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Given that Luka Doncic is still not healthy enough to return to the court, the Lakers face an extreme uphill battle, which is shown by how much of an underdog they are in this series. However, Los Angeles has at least two things working for them on Saturday: they're back playing at home, and they still have LeBron James.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The problem is that even with LeBron doing what he does and Austin Reaves producing on offense (which he did during Game 2), the Lakers still need to play nearly a perfect game in order to beat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder's young roster.

Win or lose, LeBron will have the support of his wife, Savannah James. Savannah has been by LeBron's side throughout his basketball career, which has manifested in a ton of success and opportunities for both of them.

LeBron and Savannah James | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Savannah James Announces “Everybody’s Crazy” Return During Lakers Postseason

One of these opportunities for Savannah James is her "Everybody's Crazy" podcast, which she has done with close friend April McDaniel.

The two moved the podcast to the Dear Media Network last year, but haven't released any episodes for several months as fans were awaiting an announcement on their new season.

And that announcement arrived on May 9, as the podcast's Instagram post made a post that was captioned, "EVERYBODY GANG!! We are back in the office, where it all began. Such a full circle moment. We are going live 05/12, 05/13, and 05/14 at 5PM PST ☎️ Give us a call 708-808-2799".

The video included in the post showed the duo preparing for what appears to be their first episode after returning. They're turning on their phones, tuning their earpieces, and showing off what appears to be their recording studio, which they're calling the office.

“This show has always been about honest, unfiltered conversations and creating space for people to feel seen, heard, and entertained. We’re talking to real people in real time — our callers are the guests — and that raw, in-the-moment energy is what makes every episode so special,“ McDaniel and James said in a statement after they went to Dear Media Network last year.

One would imagine they'll have a lot to talk about with these new episodes.