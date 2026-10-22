LeBron James Shares Opinion On Wife Savannah James Staying In Los Angeles Amid Season In Philly

Savannah James is holding down the fort in Los Angeles amid LeBron James' move across the country.

LeBron confirmed his move to the East Coast when he announced he would be leaving the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons. The four-time NBA champion chose the Philadelphia 76ers as his new basketball home base and will be residing in New York during the season.

While LeBron is making moves, Savannah will be staying in Los Angeles with their 11-year-old daughter, Zhuri. Their daughter recently started the sixth grade this year.

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; West guard Bronny James (6) poses for a family photo with with mother Savannah James, brother Bryce Maximus James, sister Zhuri Nova James and father LeBron James | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

LeBron Speaks About the Impact of Playing Far Away From His "Backbone"

LeBron recently got honest about how he feels about living across the country from his family -- the couple shares sons Bronny James and Bryce James, who are on their own basketball journey and living outside the home -- in a recent interview.

“It’s going to be challenging, for sure, because she’s always been my backbone,” LeBron said in a New York Times article published on Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Despite his family being across the country, LeBron made sure that he is only a plane ride away if they need him.

Savannah James Was in New York Supporting LeBron James' 76ers Debut

Oct 20, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) talks to guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the James family makes adjustments this NBA season, there is no change in how they support one another as they achieve new milestones. LeBron entered his 24th season in the NBA as he extends the all-time league record for most seasons played.

Savannah was seen holding hands with Zhuri as they entered Madison Square Garden. The mom of three wore a matching dark denim outfit with black boots. Zhuri sported her father's new 76ers jersey, jeans, and white sneakers.

The couple shared a cute sideline moment when LeBron came over to give Savannah a kiss before going back onto the court.

Lebron's 76ers Debut Went Well Against the NY Knicks

Oct 20, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) before the start of the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron had a hot start to his time with the 76ers as they defeated the New York Knicks in the season opener, 106-100. The 76ers star made 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists in his regular-season debut. While having a great night on his own accord, LeBron credited the win against the reigning NBA champions as "all a team effort."

When speaking to ESPN after the game, he called it "pretty special" to win on the Knicks' championship ring night.

Oct 20, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 76ers will have their first home game of the season tomorrow, Oct. 21, against the Cleveland Cavaliers.