LeBron James Professes His Love for Wife Savanna in 13-Year Marriage Message

LeBron James has made his next move, and the NBA superstar is officially with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Throughout the changes in his career, whether he's been with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers or anywhere else, his wife Savannah James has been by his side.

When it comes to the 76ers move, as has been the case throughout James' career, this wasn't a decision he made alone. His family, including wife Savannah, was right there with him as he weighed his options.

Family has always been a huge part of James' life, and that didn't change as he figured out where he wanted to play next.

Now, James is letting the world know that years into their marriage, he still loves Savannah just as much as he did when they first fell in love.

LeBron James speaks with official Tony Brothers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron James and Savannah James Celebrate 13th Anniversary

On Monday, James took to Instagram to celebrate a big milestone: his anniversary with Savannah.

He posted a gallery of photos with her, with the main image showing him sweetly kissing her on the forehead.

It's their "baker's dozen" anniversary, so 13 years. In the post, he wished her a happy baker's dozen anniversary and called her his "queen." He added that they'll be together until "the wheels fall off" and that he loves her. Here's to "another baker's dozen," he added.

Followers were quick to comment, one saying, "He's a good man, Savannah," and "I just wanted a reason to say that but happy anniversary y'all. May God bless y'all with many more happy anniversaries to come."

"A love everyone strives for," another said with a fire emoji.

"The way you love your woman is so poetic, Mr. James," another said. "May your love continue to grow each day."

How Did LeBron James Meet His Wife?

So, how did these two lovebirds meet? Long before LeBron James became an NBA superstar, he was just a teenager in Akron, Ohio, getting to know the girl who would eventually become his wife.

LeBron was 17 and attending St. Vincent-St. Mary High School as a budding basketball player, per the New York Times, when he met 16-year-old Savannah Brinson, who went to rival Buchtel High School. The two were introduced through a mutual friend at a local game, with LeBron playing both football and basketball.

Savannah wasn't immediately giving him her number, though. Instead, she took his and called him later. Their first date was simple: a high school basketball game followed by dinner at Outback Steakhouse. It was a simple dinner followed by a lifetime of love.