LeBron James Unveils a Wild New Ride That Was Built Just for Him

LeBron James and his family have been the talk of the NBA offseason as he navigated finding a new home after leaving the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons.

Now, James is with the Philadelphia 76ers, and his family is making the move to the East Coast. But, James isn't just about basketball. He's built a big business empire, and on Thursday, he added a new chapter.

LeBron James controls the ball during a game in the NBA. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Canyon has unveiled a one-of-a-kind gravel bike built specifically for James, who is one of its shareholders.

The custom 32-inch-wheeled Grizl CF was engineered from the ground up for the 6-foot-9 NBA superstar, according to a news release, whose size obviously falls outside the dimensions most production bike frames are designed to accommodate. It's not easy to be James and try to find a little bit to ride.

The fully functional bike isn't a prototype or display model. It was created to provide James with a proper fit while handling the demands of his size and power. How cool is that?

The larger 32-inch wheels are designed to roll over rocks, ruts and rough terrain with less rolling resistance and reduced impact for the rider.

Built Specifically for LeBron James

"Creating this bike was not merely a case of taking the current frame design and making it bigger," Wolfgang Kohl, Canyon's lead engineer, said in a statement. "The geometry might land in the right place, but the loads don't scale the way the dimensions do. Everything needed to get re-engineered or the bike simply wouldn't function as a responsive system to the rider."

Canyon didn't just randomly slap together a bike for James. It built the frame around him.

It boosted the bike with extra support to handle his size and the demands he'd put on it. The bike also gets custom-made thru-axles and a custom seat clamp.

The Grizl CF was put together in southern Germany with the help of specialized manufacturing partners.

LeBron James Has Loved Cycling Since His Youth

James has a long history with cycling, dating back to his childhood in Akron, Ohio.

He used to bike to get to basketball practice, visit friends and travel around his hometown. His LRMR Ventures group took an equity stake in Canyon in 2022.

James received the custom bike at his home in Akron alongside his former high school basketball teammates, according to the release, known as The Fab Five. After getting fitted for their bikes, the group went for a short ride together.

"On most bikes I've ridden, I was aware of the bike, where it didn't fit me, what I was working around," James said in a statement. "This is the first one that I didn't have to think about. That's what I love most about riding. It's just you out there and everything else is gone."

The one-of-a-kind Grizl CF isn't available for purchase, but Canyon has provided its geometry and specifications for reference.