Nuggets Believe They Have Legitimate Chance to Sign LeBron James

The Denver Nuggets have been deemed among the six finalists in the mix to potentially sign 22-time NBA All-Star LeBron James.

The Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Miami Heat have been the six squads most frequently linked to James as being his next home following his departure from the LA Lakers.

Of all of those possibilities, it seems like the Cavaliers have taken the lead as the favorites in the hunt to sign him. He's spent the past week in Northeast Ohio, would be joining a potential championship-contending roster alongside multiple All-Star-level talents, and would make for a storybook ending to an all-time illustrious career.

But as for the other five with their name in the hat, they certainly haven't lost hope that James could still be in play as a potential signing––and that seems to hold true for the Nuggets.

Nuggets Still Believe They're In Play for LeBron James

According to intel from NBA insider Marc Stein on The Stein Line, the Nuggets––along with the 76ers and Timberwolves––still feel as though they're within play for LeBron "to some degree."

Which, for Denver fans, is good news to be had despite all of the chatter that's circled around him and the Cavs in recent days.

"The Sixers, Nuggets and Timberwolves, league sources say, all still believe that they are in this race to some degree and getting legitimate consideration from James and his campalongside the Cavaliers, Warriors and Heat," Stein wrote. "On his latest Game Over podcast with Max Kellerman, Paul certainly spoke glowingly of the Anthony Edwards-led Timberwolves and their coach Chris Finch."

The pitch to LeBron from the Nuggets is easy to determine: he'd get to join a championship-level core that has a history of sustained winning across the past several years, a pair of All-NBA teammates in Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, and in the case of Jokic, might be the highest-basketball-IQ, and possibly, the most talented individual he's paired up with throughout his time in the league.

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) guards in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's bound to get the four-time champion's attention in his efforts to win one more ring in the final stages of his career. It's also why LeBron's agent, Rich Paul, had them on his whiteboard of finalists during his latest Game Over podcast in the first place.

Rich Paul says the Nuggets are a legitimate destination for LeBron James 👑



“Murray, Johnson, Gordon, Jokic. They got one big hurdle. They’ve still got Peyton Watson’s, who’s a restricted free agent.”



“Kroenke family were close to.”



Denver is one of 5 potential destinations. pic.twitter.com/D16fZu3fgJ — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) July 3, 2026

But is that case for Denver the strongest that LeBron has on the table? That'll be the question to determine in the days, and potentially weeks ahead, as he makes the decision for his next destination.

In the meantime for the Nuggets, they'll have to get their roster prepared for next season in other ways, while also keeping the door open for LeBron, if bringing him onboard is atop their list of priorities.

That starts by coming to terms on a new contract for guys like Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones; each of whom would be key pieces that would have to be part of the equation to really capture the attention of the future Hall of Famer.

It'll take some time before the Nuggets' offseason work, and LeBron's decision, becomes finalized. But for Denver to be one of the top teams in the hunt to land the best free agent left up for grabs on a team-friendly deal, that's a big win in itself.

And if it ends up actually coming to fruition, he might be the one piece needed to truly take this group over the hump as serious championship threats to watch this coming season. Stay tuned.

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