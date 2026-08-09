Lionel Messi has been photographed back in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, after leaving the United States following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

The Inter Miami captain arrived aboard a private aircraft and was seen descending the stairs alongside his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, in images published Sunday. According to multiple reports in Argentina, Messi traveled home to be with family and attend a private memorial service after the death of his father at age 68.

Messi missed Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match against Monterrey to make the trip, with the club granting its captain leave as the family mourns.

The arrival marked the first public sighting of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner since news of Jorge Messi's death became public.

Inter Miami and Rodrigo De Paul Paid Tribute

Messi's absence was felt throughout Saturday's match.

Inter Miami players wore black armbands in memory of Jorge Messi, while the team observed a moment of silence before kickoff.

The club also shared a heartfelt message before the match. "Our hearts are with our captain, Leo, and the entire Messi family."

Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, one of Messi's closest friends and longtime Argentina teammate, honored him after scoring against Monterrey by removing his jersey to reveal a shirt underneath reading simply: "Messi 10."

The tribute came as Inter Miami played without its captain, ultimately falling 2-1.

Tributes Continue to Pour In

Jorge Messi, who was 68, played an enormous role in his son's legendary career, serving for years as both his advisor and representative.

Following news of his passing, tributes arrived from across the soccer world.

Messi's first club, Newell's Old Boys, honored Jorge as "the pillar" behind his son's remarkable journey, while both FC Barcelona and the Argentine Football Association issued statements expressing their condolences to the Messi family.

Barcelona thanked Jorge Messi for the role he played throughout Lionel's career and extended its support to the family during what it described as an incredibly difficult time.

As Messi remains in Rosario with his family, it is not yet known when he will return to Inter Miami.

