Lionel Messi Seen for First Time Since Father's Death After Returning to Rosario
Lionel Messi has been photographed back in his hometown of Rosario, Argentina, after leaving the United States following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.
The Inter Miami captain arrived aboard a private aircraft and was seen descending the stairs alongside his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, in images published Sunday. According to multiple reports in Argentina, Messi traveled home to be with family and attend a private memorial service after the death of his father at age 68.
Messi missed Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match against Monterrey to make the trip, with the club granting its captain leave as the family mourns.
The arrival marked the first public sighting of the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner since news of Jorge Messi's death became public.
Inter Miami and Rodrigo De Paul Paid Tribute
Messi's absence was felt throughout Saturday's match.
Inter Miami players wore black armbands in memory of Jorge Messi, while the team observed a moment of silence before kickoff.
The club also shared a heartfelt message before the match. "Our hearts are with our captain, Leo, and the entire Messi family."
Midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, one of Messi's closest friends and longtime Argentina teammate, honored him after scoring against Monterrey by removing his jersey to reveal a shirt underneath reading simply: "Messi 10."
The tribute came as Inter Miami played without its captain, ultimately falling 2-1.
Tributes Continue to Pour In
Jorge Messi, who was 68, played an enormous role in his son's legendary career, serving for years as both his advisor and representative.
Following news of his passing, tributes arrived from across the soccer world.
Messi's first club, Newell's Old Boys, honored Jorge as "the pillar" behind his son's remarkable journey, while both FC Barcelona and the Argentine Football Association issued statements expressing their condolences to the Messi family.
Barcelona thanked Jorge Messi for the role he played throughout Lionel's career and extended its support to the family during what it described as an incredibly difficult time.
As Messi remains in Rosario with his family, it is not yet known when he will return to Inter Miami.
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Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR. At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.