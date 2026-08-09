Rodrigo De Paul Leads Tributes to Jorge Messi in Leagues Cup Defeat

Rodrigo De Paul paid a heartfelt tribute to Lionel Messi’s late father, Jorge Messi, during Inter Miami’s 2–1 Leagues Cup defeat to Mexican side Monterrey on Saturday.

Jorge Messi died at the age of 68 shortly before the game, with Lionel Messi leaving the squad to return to Argentina and be with his family following the news.

De Paul opened the scoring in the 31st minute, unleashing a superb low strike from distance into the bottom corner. He then revealed a Messi No. 10 shirt underneath his jersey as he celebrated, dedicating the goal to Lionel’s late father.

The Argentine midfielder also grabbed the back of his shirt and pointed toward Messi’s name as his teammates gathered around him, making for a touching moment of solidarity.

Rodrigo De Paul strikes from distance for the opener and honors his friend Leo Messi and his family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/96GEG7XpMh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 9, 2026

Despite taking the lead, Miami were unable to hold on, conceding twice after half time and falling to a 2–1 defeat. Hugo Cuypers equalized before Diego Rossi struck a dramatic late winner for Monterrey.

Miami had opened their Leagues Cup campaign with a 4–2 victory over San Luis, leaving them with three points and 11th place in the standings.

Tributes to Jorge Messi Pour In

Jorge Messi died in the city of Rosario. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

De Paul was far from the only person to honor Jorge Messi following his death, with tributes coming from Inter Miami, Messi’s former clubs and organizations across Argentina.

Inter Miami held a minute’s silence before kickoff, while both teams wore black armbands in Jorge’s memory. His name was also shown on the stadium’s video screens.

The club later released a statement expressing its support for its captain, which read: “Our hearts are with our captain, Leo, and the entire Messi family.”

FC Barcelona also paid tribute before their 1–0 friendly victory over Nottingham Forest in Udine, Italy, holding a moment of silence in Jorge’s honor.

Jorge played a hugely important role in his son’s journey to Barcelona. In 2000, he traveled with 13-year-old Lionel to Catalonia and helped convince the club to take a chance on the young Argentine. Barcelona subsequently thanked Jorge “for his commitment to our club, for entrusting us with the beginnings and the most glorious years of his son Leo’s football career.”

Paris Saint-Germain, another of Messi’s former clubs, also issued a message of condolence, while Real Madrid joined the tributes despite their historic rivalry with Barcelona.

“Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Jorge Messi, father of Leo ” read Madrid’s statement. “Our club wishes to express its condolences to Leo, his family, and all his loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

Our deepest condolences. May Jorge Messi rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/PPSTTjHki1 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2026

Newell’s Old Boys, the Rosario club where Messi began his soccer journey, also remembered Jorge with an emotional tribute, describing his passing with “deep sorrow and grief.”

The club’s message read: “Jorge was the pillar and the person who supported with vision, rigor and affection the career of the greatest player of all time alongside his wife, Celia Cuccittini.

“His constant companionship and behind-the-scenes leadership were essential in backing every step of Lionel, from his beginnings at Malvinas to the pinnacle of world football glory.

“Thank you for teaching him to love these colors [of Newell’s Old Boys]. The Board of Directors, members, athletes, and the entire leprosa family embrace with affection Celia, Lionel, Rodrigo, Matías, and María Sol, and all their loved ones and close ones in this difficult moment.”

The response from Argentina was equally heartfelt. Fans left flowers and flags outside Messi’s childhood home in Rosario, while Boca Juniors and River Plate both observed moments of silence before their respective matches.

The Argentine Football Association also expressed its condolences, saying it “deeply mourns with sadness and sorrow the passing of Jorge Messi, father of our captain and emblem, Lionel Messi.”