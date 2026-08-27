Livvy Dunne Teaches Olivia Ponton The Viral Baywatch-Inspired Walk In Matching Swimsuits

Livvy Dunne and Olivia Ponton have fans seeing double in their latest viral post.

The social media influencers wore matching striped one-piece swimsuits on the beach as Ponton shared how the former LSU gymnast was going to help her with the iconic "Baywatch" walk.

“Today I’m here with Ms. Livvy Dunne. She’s a Baywatch baddie if you didn’t know,” Ponton begins the clip of her and Dunne on Instagram.“She’s going to teach me how to do the sexy, on-the-beach strut... because I need that.”

Dunne will be a part of the reboot of the legendary 90s show that originally starred David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Jason Momoa, and Carmen Electra.



Anderson's iconic slow-mo run made it a notable moment in the show's history.

Teaching Pamel Anderson's iconic slow-mo run

Dunne, the NCAA champion began her lesson telling Ponton, "One, fluff up your hair. Get it on point,” she says as she teases her hair.

“Two, fluff up what you got. Get it on point,” she says, giving her bust a lift in her swimsuit.

Lastly, she tells the camera, “Three, mog and run.” The term "mogging" refers to making someone look inferior to you.

After about three runs from the water, Ponton was able to nail down the "Baywatch" run.

Livvy Dunne and Olivia Ponton pic.twitter.com/aku6cS50Zl — JumpTrailers (@JumpTrailers) August 27, 2026

Livvy Dunne On "Baywatch"

Dunne will put her "Baywatch" run to use in her debut acting role on the show's reboot. The former gymnast will portray Grace, a “highly enthusiastic junior lifeguard," Deadline reported earlier this year. She reacted to the news on Instagram with a caption, "I’m not a lifeguard, but i play one on tv."

She has since been sharing bits of her time on set online. Dunne posted a photo of herself in the iconic red high-cut swimsuit, writing, "I only run in slow motion now." She also shared photos of her and the cast filming on Venice Beach donning the red swimsuits.

Dunne shared with People at a Super Bowl party back in February that she wanted to focus on different projects now that she's done with school. She told the outlet that she has been passionate about pursuing acting since her time at LSU, and she had begun taking classes.

When Does "Baywatch" Reboot Start?

Dunne will be cast alongside Stephen Annell, Jessica Belkin, Hassie Harrison, Shay Mitchell, Brooks Nader, and more. David Chokachi, Erika Eleniak, Michael Bergin, and Kelly Packard from the original series will also be making appearances in the reboot.

The "Baywatch" reboot will premiere in January 2027, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will air on FOX and will run for 12 episodes.