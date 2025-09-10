Livvy Dunne swoons over Joe Burrow's rumored girlfriend Olivia Ponton
New York Fashion Week is going on and model Olivia Ponton is showing off her own look that had Livvy Dunne swooning.
Ponton is from Florida but now lives in New York City. She was just seen slaying a sleeveless minidress at the U.S. Open.
The 23-year-old model and influencer has been rumored to be Cincinnati Bengals superstar quarterback Joe Burrow’s girlfriend and the couple was just seen in an NYC hang, as well as in Miami earlier.
On Wednesday, Ponton dropped a post for her “mornings in soho” look while out in Manhattan.
Ponton has 2.8 million Instagram followers and boast nearly 8 million on TikTok. Dunne, who has 5.4 million and 8 more million on TikTok herself, loved Ponton’s new look as well. She wrote, “Mami in soho” to play off her caption.
It’s not the first time Dunne has been left in awe by Ponton’s beauty like when she posted these bikini stunners from Turks & Caicos.
Dunne is dating a famous athlete herself in Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star pitcher Paul Skenes.
Will we see Ponton at any of Burrow’s games this season? They play at home this upcoming Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
