LSU QB Sam Leavitt — Inside His Routine, NIL Deal and Relationship Status

Head coach Lane Kiffin. Quarterback Sam Leavitt. Call them a dream team for LSU. This combo is already pulling off big wins, and that means more eyes on the Tigers. Get it, "Eye of the Tiger?"

Kiffin's family has been in the spotlight since his move to Baton Rouge, but so has Leavitt's life. The former Arizona State standout came to Baton Rouge through the transfer portal, and he's been getting lots of attention with Kiffin at the helm.

So, what exactly is Leavitt making at LSU? Also, is there someone special waiting for him after practice? Let's take a closer look at the new face of LSU football.

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt's NIL Deal: What Is LSU's Quarterback Making?

Leavitt didn't arrive at LSU as just another transfer quarterback. He's reportedly one of the most financially valuable players in college football.

According to a report from On3, Leavitt's current NIL deal is valued at around $4.5 million. That puts him at No. 11 among the highest-paid student-athletes across all sports. That's a serious number for a quarterback entering a new program.

Where Does Sam Leavitt Stand in the 2027 NFL Draft?

Leavitt still has two years of eligibility remaining, but there's already lots of attention on his professional future. His performance at LSU could have a major impact on when he goes in the NFL draft.

LSU fans have seen how quickly a quarterback's draft stock can change. The Athletic's Dane Brugler currently has him at No. 7 among quarterbacks eligible for the 2027 draft. That may sound low, but Leavitt can definitely make a jump during his first season with LSU under Kiffin.

Is Sam Leavitt Dating Anyone?

Then, there's the question fans always seem to ask when a new college football star arrives: What's going on in his personal life? At the moment, Leavitt doesn't appear to have a publicly known girlfriend.

His Instagram account doesn't appear to feature a romantic partner, and there's no obvious public indication that he's currently dating anyone. That doesn't necessarily mean Leavitt is single. He could simply be keeping that part of his life private, which lots of college athletes choose to do.

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt and the LSU Tigers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The woman who does make regular appearances in his social media presence is his mom, Tania Leavitt. How sweet, right? So, for now, that's about as close as fans get to a confirmed leading lady in the LSU quarterback's life.

Sam Leavitt's Wellness Routine

Leavitt has a strict wellness routine that ensures he's ready for game day. Leavitt told the media earlier in the season that he puts down his phone around 8 p.m. Sunday evening, puts on his blue light glasses, takes his supplements, does his stretching and gets ready for bed.

So, the Tigers got their season off to a huge start with a victory over Clemson, 51-10, and a lot of that was thanks to Leavitt. LSU fans are hoping he'll do it again and again.