Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce invited roughly 1,000 people to their wedding at Madison Square Garden. Somehow, Mariska Hargitay walked away talking about how intimate it felt.

More than two months after Swift and Kelce exchanged vows in New York City on July 3, Hargitay still sounded genuinely swept up in the night while visiting “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Sept. 9.

“I’m still floating from that wedding,” Hargitay said. “It was so spectacular and so intimate, I have to say.”

The “Law & Order: SVU” star attended the celebration with her husband, actor Peter Hermann. And despite the scale of the wedding, the famous venue and a guest list packed with A-listers, none of that was what Hargitay singled out when Kimmel asked about the night.

Her favorite part came down to two people and the promises they made to each other.

Mariska Hargitay Was ‘Blown Away’ by Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding

Hargitay admitted the size of the celebration had given her an idea of what to expect before she got there.

The reality surprised her.

“I am blown away, because when there’s a wedding with that many guests, you think, like, ‘Oh, okay, it’s gonna be that.’ And it just wasn’t,” she said.

What Hargitay remembers most vividly is listening to Swift and Kelce exchange their vows.

“I even say that the vows were my favorite part of the whole wedding,” she said. “It was that magical.”

It is a striking detail considering just how big the wedding itself was. Swift and Kelce, both 36, took over Madison Square Garden for the celebration, with an estimated 1,000 guests in attendance.

Yet the ceremony had plenty of personal touches. The couple reportedly spent about 20 minutes each reading handwritten vows, while embroidered handkerchiefs were handed out to guests during the ceremony. Adam Sandler officiated.

For Hargitay, that intimacy clearly cut through everything else.

Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay Go Back More Than a Decade

Hargitay's place at the wedding also came with plenty of history.

She and Swift have been friends for years, with their connection becoming part of Swift lore long before Kelce entered the picture. Swift named one of her cats Olivia Benson after Hargitay's “Law & Order: SVU” character, and Hargitay later named her own cat Karma after Swift's song. She also appeared in Swift's star-packed “Bad Blood” music video in 2015.

They had even shared another memorable night at Madison Square Garden less than a month before the wedding.

Hargitay joined Swift and HAIM sisters Este and Alana Haim courtside for Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 10. Hargitay told Kimmel she had rushed to the game directly from the theater, only to discover Swift had already taken care of the group's matching Knicks look.

Taylor Swift gets hyped on the big screen next to the Haim sisters and Mariska Hargitay. pic.twitter.com/VVOTF6Pzcq — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 11, 2026

“Taylor, being the prepared woman that she is, was like, ‘I got you,’” Hargitay recalled.

Weeks later, Hargitay returned to the Garden to watch her longtime friend get married.

The guest list may have numbered around 1,000. The setting may have been Madison Square Garden. But two months later, Hargitay wasn't reminiscing about the spectacle.

She was still thinking about the vows.

