Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding Guest List Includes the Knicks' Biggest Stars

Taylor Swift's connection to the New York Knicks may have started with an NBA championship run, but it reportedly isn't ending when the confetti settles.

According to a new report from Page Six, every member of the Knicks' starting five has been invited to Swift and Travis Kelce's highly anticipated wedding, adding another sports storyline to what is already shaping up to be one of the year's biggest celebrity events.

The reported guest list includes NBA Finals MVP Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart, all of whom helped deliver New York its first NBA championship since 1973.

If the report proves accurate, the invitations would further cement the bond Swift developed with the Knicks during their unforgettable postseason run.

Taylor Swift's Knicks Fandom Has Continued to Grow

Swift became one of the Knicks' most recognizable celebrity supporters during the NBA Finals, attending Game 4 at Madison Square Garden.

After New York clinched the championship, the pair celebrated with players and their families on the court, while Swift later admitted the experience left her nearly voiceless.

Just days later, while accepting the Songwriters Hall of Fame's inaugural Contemporary Icon Award, Swift joked that cheering for the Knicks had taken a toll on her voice.

“The quality of my speaking voice is the product of [something] that I am not sorry for … I was lucky enough to go to a Knicks game last night,” she said with a raspy voice, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Her enthusiasm quickly made her an honorary member of Knicks fans everywhere, with social media embracing the pop superstar's passion for New York's championship run.

Now, that relationship may continue well beyond basketball.

The Wedding Could Bring Together Sports and Entertainment's Biggest Names

The latest reports share that Swift and Kelce's guest list extends far beyond music and Hollywood.

Adding the Knicks' starting five would make the NBA champions one of the most prominent sports groups expected to attend the celebration, joining what is widely expected to be an A-list gathering of athletes, entertainers and close friends of the couple.

The wedding has become one of the most anticipated celebrity events of the year, with fans closely following every reported detail, from the venue to the guest list.

The Knicks' reported invitations also continue what has become an increasingly close connection between New York's championship team and Swift.

Throughout the playoffs, Swift was a standout celebrating courtside as the Knicks completed one of the most memorable seasons in franchise history.

Now, if the latest reports are accurate, that championship celebration could soon continue at one of the most exclusive invitations of the summer.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the reported guest list.

