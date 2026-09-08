Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Shares Private Moment Amid Superbowl Pressure Before Rams-49ers 'Chaos' Begins

Kelly Stafford is the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, so if anyone knows the chaos of the NFL season after 17 years as an NFL wife, it's her. Kelly and Matthew have spent their lives in the public eye, starting with Stafford being drafted in 2009 by the Detroit Lions and now the past 5 years with the Los Angeles Rams. This comes after being college sweethearts at the University of Georgia.

Kelly seems comfortable with being in the spotlight, and she's often seen commenting on other NFL wives' and girlfriends' posts online and being friendly with them. She even hosted a podcast for years called "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford," where she would open up about her life as the wife of one of the NFL's biggest names.

Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Matthew and Kelly Stafford Take a Break From the NFL Life

So, Kelly seems to thrive as the wife of an NFL quarterback, but sometimes, it's just nice to get away and have some alone time. The new season kicks off soon, so it makes sense that Kelly and Matthew would want to spend some special time together, away from the hectic sports world.

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals. | USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the Rams' season opener against the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Sept. 10, in Melbourne, Australia, Kelly took to social media to share a private moment with the world.

On Instagram, Kelly shared a photo gallery of herself and Matthew on a lake, likely north Lake Tahoe. It's a really gorgeous view, with no clouds in the sky and the two of them sitting on a bench, looking at the calm lake. Another photo shows them smiling into the camera with mountains in the background. They're also seen boating on the lake, taking in their last moments of calm.

"A reset before the chaos. I just love this man," she states in the caption of the post.

The Rams are favored by many to win the Superbowl this year, so expectations and pressure on Matthew are sky high. I imagine Kelly feels some of that weight too.

Followers React to Kelly and Matthew Stafford's Getaway, and They Love It

Fans were quick to comment about the photos.

"You two are hands down the best must humble loving couple," one said with a red heart emoji, adding, "Let's keep & pray to the football gods, and anything else you all believe in, for Mathew and the Rams team to stay healthy this year because the Rams will be the Super Bowl LXI 2027 winners."

"I love the love you two have and also Tahoe is the best place to rest and reset before the chaos," another said.

"You guys are the best. Wishing you both a great season and lots of (rest and relaxation) in that backyard," one more added.

So, this couple's trip to a pristine lake is certainly a way to recharge before the season starts. The Rams are going for a Super Bowl win, so things are about to get intense.

Apr 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly attend game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect