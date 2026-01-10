Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly makes bold MVP statement in daughters' Rams fit details

It was quite a different journey this year for Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams for the Wild Card playoff game, but he and the team take on the Carolina Panthers on Saturday on the road. His wife Kelly turned heads with her fit before the game while their four daughters all adorably matched with awesome details.

Last season, the Rams home playoff game vs. the Minnesota Vikings had to be moved to Arizona due to the Los Angeles wildfires. His wife rocked a head-turning firefighter tribute fit that day, but also had to take care of their super sick children at the game after a long trip there.

Last year was a nightmare for the Stafford family with a trip to the hospital before the game. | Photo Credit: Kelly Stafford on Instagram

Fortunately, everyone appeared happy and healthy this Sunday in Charlotte, North Carolina, at EverBank Stadium to cheer on dad.

They all took photos before the game with Kelly’s bold black fit and blue Rams colored hat on, while the four girls all had on custom “9” and “MVD” for “Most Valuable Dad” fits for their dad.

That’s what it’s all about: Family.

Kelly certainly rocked that MVP fit like she always does.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stafford the NFL MVP?

The 37-year-old quarterback had an MVP-worthy regular season, throwing for 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns to eight interceptions. Shockingly, Stafford has never won the MVP award.

The Rams also won 12 games this season but are the No. 5 seed and traveling to 8-9 Carolina because they lost the NFC West to the 13-win Seattle Seahawks, who they could see next week with a win.

The Stafford family certainly represented at the game as they always do.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kelly Stafford and her daughters before the game at State Farm Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

