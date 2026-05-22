Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Reacts to Rams QB's Massive $55 Million Extension

The Los Angeles Rams' decision to draft Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft raised eyebrows among much of the football community.

And that reaction has little to do with Simpson's potential in professional football. Instead, it's because the Rams already have their franchise quarterback. 38-year-old quarterback Matt Stafford is coming off the best season of his 17-year NFL career, in which he secured his first-ever NFL MVP Award.

Because of this, some were wondering why the Rams would use a prized first-round pick on someone who, in a perfect world, wouldn't see the field next season. It also made some wonder whether Los Angeles had Stafford in their future plans.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford (9) | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The latter question was answered emphatically on May 21, as news broke that the Rams and Stafford agreed to a one-year, $55 million contract extension that could become over $60 million with incentives.

Stafford proved that he's deserving of this extension with his career campaign last year, and locking down cements the Rams as a Super Bowl contender in 2027.

Kelly Stafford Shows Husband Matt Love After Rams Contract Extension

It's hard to imagine that there is anybody happier for Matt than his wife, Kelly. The two have been married since 2015 after meeting at the University of Georgia (Kelly was a cheerleader while Matt was on the football team), and they now have four daughters together.

Kelly Stafford and her daughters | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kelly made her excitement for her husband clear on Thursday evening, as she was part of an Instagram post that showed the entire Stafford family in the Rams' facility while Stafford put pen to paper on his contract.

The post was captioned, "Brought the whole fam. 🥹".

Kelly also shared a more personal sentiment through a story on her Instagram account. It showed the third photo included in the aforementioned post and was captioned, "Grateful to continue to have the opportunity to watch this man do what he loves ❤️".

Kelly isn't alone in being grateful that Stafford will still be slinging the ball with the Rams this upcoming season, as the entire fan base is surely just as excited about what's to come from the team.