Kelly Stafford and daughters make major move to support Matthew Stafford

The LA Rams are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Wild Card playoff game.

Chelsea Hirsch

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Kelly Stafford will step up for the Los Angles Rams.

Matthew Stafford's wife revealed on the Tuesday, January 7, episode of her "Morning After" podcast that she and two of her daughters are sick and would move out of their home to support her husband if necessary. Matthew's team is set to take on the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL Wild Card playoff game on Monday, January 13.

“I can’t think straight,” Kelly explained. “I currently believe I have the flu. Two of my daughters have the flu.”

The 35-year-old added that she "wasn't able to move" when she attended Matthew's final regular-season game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, January 5.

“I passed out on a little bench in the suite,” she said. “We had all of our friends in town and I was a real downer.”

She revealed that Matthew, 36, "won't come close to [her]" as a result but she "completely" understands.

“If all my kids have the flu, I don’t think we should be in this house with him,” she told her listeners.

She added, “I know everyone’s like, ‘Why would y’all move? There’s five of you and one of him.’ Because all of his work stuff and his film room and everything is here. So we would just get out of here. I think that is on the table right now.”

The couple shares twins Sawyer and Chandler, 7, Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4.

“We have 105 fevers going around this house right now and we can’t have Matthew with that going into the playoffs," she concluded. "So we’re going to do our best to not let him get that.”

Kelly is known for her attendance at games, so fans are hoping she recovers in time to cheer on her husband.

Chelsea Hirsch is a passionate editor and writer with extensive experience in celebrity news and entertainment.

