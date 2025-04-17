Michael Jordan’s $70 million jet has insane custom paint job glistening in the sun
Michael Jordan certainly has one of the sweetest-looking private jets out there. Now, new footage of insane plane rolling into Costa Rica shows even more of it.
The 62-year-old NBA legend and Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer can afford the baller lifestyle with a worth of $3.5 billion and counting. While he made over $90 million playing in the NBA, the bulk of his wealth has come from his Jordan Brand Nike empire, and from when he sold his share of theCharlotte Hornets in 2023 for approximately $3 billion.
Amongst his toys, Jordan also owns a superyacht that’s valued at $115 million and has the perfect name.
And then there’s the $70 million Guflstream G650ER with the insane $500k custom paint job inspired by his iconic Air Jordan shoes. It even has the Jumpman logo on it and the tail number N236MJ. It also comes equipped with two Rolls-Royce BR725 engines and can reach speeds of 0.925 Mach.
The man, the myth, the legend took it out to an international trip recently and the footage is amazing.
Here another recent video of the plane at a different location.
The inside of the plane is also fit for His Airness. It can accommodate 19 passengers and has a separate dining area (gambling area?).
Hey, when you got it like that and you have six NBA titles, you can flaunt it like that.