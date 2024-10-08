Michael Jordan debuts custom private plane with insane price tag, sick paint job
When you are worth over $3 billion you can flex with a sick custom jet.
Michael Jordan sold his share of the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 for approximately $3 billion, which was a profit of $2.25 billion. He’s also built a shoe empire with his Air Jordan brand at Nike on top of a Hall of Fame NBA career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. When all is said and done, Forbes puts Jordan’s net worth at $3.5 billion, making him the first athlete to crack the Forbes top 400.
Jordan did finally sell his baller 32,683-square-foot Chicago mansion for $14.8 million after over a decade on the market, according to many sources, and has other illustrious properties as well. He also co-owns NASCAR’s 23XI Racing team, which he has a pending lawsuit with NASCAR over.
Despite some health concerns with the 61-year-old Jordan and his yellow eyes, he seems fine and enjoying his life. When you got it like that, you can spend it like that on almost anything you want including a new, custom-built $70 million jet. And that’s not all, the custom paint job alone “probably” costs over $500,000. Jordan also has the tail number N236MJ on the G650ER jet. Just check it out:
First of all, the paint job is unbelievable. Then having the Air Jordan logo on the plane’s tail is a super flex.
Hopefully he named it “Air Jordan”. Either way, Jordan will be flying high above everyone else again — this time in ridiculous style.
