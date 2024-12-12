Michael Jordan’s mansion sells for shocking price after over 12 years on market
Michael Jordan finally got the win that had eluded him: Selling his Illinois house after over 12 years on the market, even though it was dealt at a super low price.
Jordan is worth over $3 billion, so collecting the $9.5 million it sold for really isn’t much except for a moral victory at this point. The house was listed for $14.9 million, so that’s quite the price reduction. It was even listed at $29 million in 2012.
The now 61-year-old Jordan sold his share of the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 for approximately $3 billion, which was a profit of $2.25 billion. He’s also built a shoe empire with his Air Jordan brand at Nike on top of a Hall of Fame NBA career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. When all is said and done, Forbes puts Jordan’s net worth at $3.5 billion, making him the first athlete to crack the Forbes top 400.
With that kind of money Jordan can buy anything he wants like his new $70 million private jet with a sick $500,000 paint job, and his super expensive yacht.
When he was playing with the Bulls the superstar basketball player bought seven acres of land in 1991 before building a 56,000-square-foot mansion in Highland Park, Illinois. It’s gone through renovations as well, costing Jordan a cool $50 million total. It features 9 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a gym, a trophy room, a theater, a cigar room, a putting green, a tennis court, and a resort-style pool. There’s also the Air Jordan personal touch all through it. Here’s a look at it.
Jordan also owns a $16.5 million property in Florida, a $2.8 million lake house in North Carolina, a mansion in Utah, a penthouse in Chicago, and two more homes in his home state of N.C.
The retired baller now co-owns 23XI Racing, a professional auto racing team that competes in the NASCAR Cup Series.
He’s doing just fine and doesn’t need the extra $10 million, but it’s still a win for the NBA legend — finally.
