Michael Jordan’s mansion sells for shocking price after over 12 years on market

Matt Ryan

23XI Racing team owner Michael Jordan during qualifying for the Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
Michael Jordan finally got the win that had eluded him: Selling his Illinois house after over 12 years on the market, even though it was dealt at a super low price.

Jordan is worth over $3 billion, so collecting the $9.5 million it sold for really isn’t much except for a moral victory at this point. The house was listed for $14.9 million, so that’s quite the price reduction. It was even listed at $29 million in 2012.

The now 61-year-old Jordan sold his share of the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 for approximately $3 billion, which was a profit of $2.25 billion. He’s also built a shoe empire with his Air Jordan brand at Nike on top of a Hall of Fame NBA career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards. When all is said and done, Forbes puts Jordan’s net worth at $3.5 billion, making him the first athlete to crack the Forbes top 400.

With that kind of money Jordan can buy anything he wants like his new $70 million private jet with a sick $500,000 paint job, and his super expensive yacht.

When he was playing with the Bulls the superstar basketball player bought seven acres of land in 1991 before building a 56,000-square-foot mansion in Highland Park, Illinois. It’s gone through renovations as well, costing Jordan a cool $50 million total. It features 9 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, a gym, a trophy room, a theater, a cigar room, a putting green, a tennis court, and a resort-style pool. There’s also the Air Jordan personal touch all through it. Here’s a look at it.

Jordan also owns a $16.5 million property in Florida, a $2.8 million lake house in North Carolina, a mansion in Utah, a penthouse in Chicago, and two more homes in his home state of N.C.

The retired baller now co-owns 23XI Racing, a professional auto racing team that competes in the NASCAR Cup Series.

He’s doing just fine and doesn’t need the extra $10 million, but it’s still a win for the NBA legend — finally.

