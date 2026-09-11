The tennis was always going to command attention Thursday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Michelle Obama still managed to deliver one of the standout looks in the crowd.

Obama was among the famous faces who packed the stands for the US Open women’s semifinals on Sept. 10, taking in Coco Gauff’s three-set battle against Elena Rybakina.

For one of the biggest nights of the tournament, Obama skipped traditional tennis whites for something considerably bolder: a long-sleeved Chanel shirtdress covered in vertical red, white and navy stripes.

The dress did most of the work. Gold buttons ran down the front, while Obama kept the rest of her styling polished and relatively simple with gold jewelry. She finished the look with a baby blue manicure and wore her blonde-highlighted braids swept into a bun.

Michelle Obama Goes Bold in Chanel at the US Open

The striped Chanel dress was an especially fitting choice for an event where spectator style has become nearly as anticipated as the action on court.

The US Open has developed its own distinct fashion identity, somewhere between country-club polish and New York street style. Ralph Lauren staples, tennis whites and designer accessories have filled the grounds in Flushing throughout the tournament.

Michelle Obama greets 2 Chainz at the 2026 US Open | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Obama went in another direction.

Rather than dressing literally for tennis, she leaned into color and print, with the floor-skimming silhouette and graphic stripes making the Chanel piece instantly noticeable from the stands.

She had plenty of stylish company. Ciara, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, South Carolina basketball coach Dawn Staley, Jutta Leerdam, Chloë Grace Moretz, SZA and Shonda Rhimes were among the other notable names who attended Day 12 of the tournament.

Michelle Obama Watches Coco Gauff Battle Elena Rybakina

Obama's appearance came on one of the most consequential nights of the women's tournament.

She watched as Gauff took the opening set against Rybakina before the Kazakh star rallied for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory. The win sent Rybakina into Saturday's championship match against Aryna Sabalenka and clinched Rybakina the world No. 1 ranking when the new rankings are released.

For Obama, it was also a return to a tournament she has attended before. She was at the US Open in 2011, when she visited as part of an initiative encouraging children to be physically active and met with Serena Williams.

Fifteen years later, the setting was familiar, but the fashion moment was entirely different.

This time, Obama was there as a spectator on semifinal night, and her graphic Chanel dress made sure she wasn't difficult to spot.

