Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Gets Fans Talking With Latest Partnership

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood has been in the spotlight this season, first after almost walking away from Michigan's first game of the season with a loss to Western Michigan, but then for better reasons, like the team's comeback win in Week 2 against the Sooners.

Now, Underwood has fans talking about his latest partnership deal, and it's for all the right reasons. They think it's hilarious. Football players are regulars making brand deals, but this one comes with a funny video.

When you're a big-name quarterback like Underwood, you have lots of people wanting to do deals with you. Your name is in the big lights, and now, with NIL, college players get big deals. Some are more fun than others, and this one seems like one of the more enjoyable ones.

Bryce Underwood's Latest Partnership Has Fans Laughing

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood on the sidelines. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Friday, just a day before the team's game against the Iowa Hawkeyes, Underwood took to social media to share a video collaboration for his latest partnership: Feldman Chevrolet of Highland.

The video is downright hilarious. It shows Underwood having to throw the keys to a new car to a customer who just bought the vehicle, but things go quite wrong. He tosses the keys with such force that they break a flower pot and cause all kinds of commotion in the process.

Followers were quick to comment, and they loved what they saw.

"This is so well done," one said with a fire emoji.

"Now this, this is acting," another added.

Lots of the comments were straight lines of laughing-face emojis, so people were digging it. Plenty of fire emojis also showed up.

Bryce Underwood Has a Serious NIL Package at Michigan

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood walks around the border of the field ahead of a game against UTEP. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Underwood's NIL package at Michigan is valued around $10 million, so he's serious about these partnerships. But, it's always fun to see a different side of him. On the field, he has the focus and confidence you'd expect from a young quarterback carrying lots of attention, but seeing him cut loose and show his funny side makes him even more relatable.

Football can be intense, especially when you're playing at a program like Michigan, so those lighter moments are refreshing. Underwood clearly knows when it's time to lock in, but it's just as fun to see that he can laugh, have some fun and not take himself too seriously when the cameras are rolling.

So, when you're watching Underwood on the field this season, just know there's a funnier side to him. It's the one you see in that Feldman clip.