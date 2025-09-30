Michigan Wolverines NIL Profile: Bryce Underwood
Last December, the Michigan Wolverines pulled off one of the biggest flips of all time. They persuaded five-star quarterback and the No. 1 overall player in the country, Bryce Underwood, to flip his commitment from LSU to Michigan, largely due to the massive NIL package Dave Portnoy and Larry Ellison helped put together.
The deal is speculated to be worth north of $10 million over the next four years. It is one of the largest NIL deals signed by an athlete, and it was significantly higher than what Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers could offer.
Today, we're going to look on On3's NIL valuation for Bryce Underwood and see how much money he stands to make this season.
Note: On3's valuation system isn't an exact representation of what a player will earn. It uses a formula that combines roster value and market value to project the annual value of a certain player.
Bryce Underwood's NIL Valuation
Per On3's NIL valuation, Bryce Underwood's projected annual value is $3 million in 2025. He is projected to be the eighth-highest paid collegiate athlete and the seventh-highest paid football player as a true freshman.
Underwood has already taken part in multiple brand deals since signing with the Wolverines under a year ago. He's teamed up with Michigan's NIL collective to release his own merch, worked with Dave Portnoy and Barstool and was one of nine college football players to sign with Beats by Dre.
Underwood is just one of five Michigan athletes to crack On3's top-100 NIL earners. The Wolverines have three basketball players - Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson and Aday Mara - and two football players - Bryce Underwood and Justice Haynes - that make the list.
Underwood's NIL valuation will only continue to grow over the next two years, and by the time it's all said and done, he may be the top NIL earner in college when he leaves Michigan.
Top 10 NIL Valuations
1. Texas, QB, Arch Manning - $5.5 million
2. Miami, QB, Carson Beck - $4.9 million
3. Ohio State, WR, Jeremiah Smith - $4.2 million
4. BYU, SF, AJ Dybantsa - $4.1 million
5. LSU, QB, Garrett Nussmeier - $4 million
6. South Carolina, QB, LaNorris Sellers - $3.7 million
7. Oklahoma, QB, John Mateer - $3.2 million
8. Michigan, QB, Bryce Underwood - $3 million
9. Duke, QB, Dorian Mensah - $2.9 million
10. Texas Tech, PF, JT Topin - $2.8 million