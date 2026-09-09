Naomi Osaka Makes Fiery Statement on Fans Criticizing Her US Open Outfits

Naomi Osaka is not backing down from the criticism she has faced over conversations about her outfits at the 2026 U.S. Open.

On Tuesday, Osaka took to Instagram Threads to post a fiery response to those who have made negative comments about her outfits.

"You know… idgaf [I don't give a f***] if you don’t like me," Osaka wrote: "I don’t mind being the first to do something and getting trashed for it."

The two-time U.S. Open champion shared that this was not the first time she had faced public scrutiny.

"This happened when I talked about mental health, and for some reason it’s happening with my clothes lol," she continued.

She then shared how she is honoring her heritage -- Osaka is Haitian and Japanese -- by her self-expression and for those who came before her.

"I’m literally Haitian it’s in my blood to be this way, as long as the people after me have an easier path it’s worth it."

Osaka didn't call out any outfit in particular that might have rubbed the wrong way, but some internet users accused her of being too "fixed on fashion" while others argued she needs to "drop the gimmicks" and focus on playing the sport.

Naomi Osaka Channels Allen Iverson With U.S. Open Outfit

Her first look of the 2026 U.S. Open was praised by fans -- even Allen Iverson himself -- when she paid homage to the NBA icon's signature look. She wore her hair in cornrows, sported a red and black headband, and matching arm guards.

Osaka wore a long silver hooded robe that she paired with a voluminous white skirt, which was all curated by luxury stylist Law Roach.

Iverson joined in on the praise, telling the tennis star that he was honored by her tribute.

“Wow, what a honor!! BIG FAN can’t wait to meet you. @naomiosaka,“ Iverson wrote on Instagram, alongside a screenshot of Osaka's quote about him being a trailblazer in the NBA through fashion.

Naomi Osaka on What's Next

On Monday, Osaka's 2026 U.S. Open run came to an end when she fell in straight sets to second seed Elena Rybakina in the round of 16. However, Osaka is still looking up despite the disappointment of her last match.

"I think I'm happy I'm taking losses differently. I'm trying to learn from them a lot more," Osaka told reporters in the post-match press conference. "Today if I was to say I'm sad, I was sad that I couldn't push off on my foot. I'm sad I couldn't do what I set out to do."

The four-time Grand Slam champion is now continuing to focus on her family and has shown immense appreciation for her time at the U.S. Open.

"But for me, if I think about my life, my daughter is healthy. Everyone in my family is great. I had an opportunity to play this Slam. I got as far as I could. It's only up from here I guess."