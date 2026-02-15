Connor McDavid’s Wife Lauren Turns Heads With Daring Outfit at Canada Olympics Game

It seems inevitable that the USA and the Canadian men's hockey teams will face each other at some point in these Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Team USA was in a close game against Denmark on February 14 before ultimately pulling away late and securing a 6-3 victory. They have another game against Germany on February 15, which will be crucial for playoff seeding implications.

Jack Hughes of United States celebrates | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

RELATED: Connor McDavid’s Wife Lauren Causes Stir in Red Outfit at Canada Olympics Debut

As for Team Canada, they dominated Czechia by a score of 5-0 in their debut game in these Olympics and face off against France on Sunday.

If they're to compete with Team USA for the tournament's top seed, they'll need another good performance from Edmonton Oilers star center, Connor McDavid.

Connor McDavid of Canada | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

RELATED: Jack Hughes’ Rumored GF Tate McRae Stuns in Victoria’s Secret Dress During Olympics

McDavid isn't in Italy alone. His wife, Lauren Kyle McDavid, made the trip with him and has been by his side supporting throughout Canada's quest for Olympic glory after a disappointing upset in the quarterfinals of the last Olympics.

Lauren caught attention with her game-day outfit for Canada's first game of these Olympics, and she's going to do it again with another fit on Sunday.

Connor McDavid and his girlfriend Lauren Kyle | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

RELATED: Connor McDavid's wife Lauren has perfect reaction to Oilers star's new contract

Lauren Kyle McDavid Causes Stir With Red Olympics Outfit

She has posted several photos of her maroon red varsity jacket to her Instagram story before Canada's game against France began.

Lauren Kyle McDavid's February 15 Instagram story. | Instagram/@laurenkyle1

Lauren Kyle McDavid's February 15 Instagram story. | Instagram/@laurenkyle1

She also added one of her walking into the arena where Canada is playing, which showcased the jacket's details.

It's clearly a custom, as 'McDavid' is written on it on the back, along with several other aspects to give it personalization.

Lauren Kyle McDavid's February 15 Instagram story. | Instagram/@laurenkyle1

It's hard to imagine McDavid and Team Canada will have a hard time against France.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

California dreamin’: Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Michael Slays Super Bowl-Bound Fit

On the move: James Harden's Girlfriend Paije In Spotlight After Trade To Cavs

Shake it off: Travis Kelce Says ‘We’re Good’ After Taylor Swift Chair Mishap

Mama’s mojo: Shedeur Sanders’ Mom Pilar Stuns in Black Leather at Pro Bowl

Nashville noise: Robert Saleh's Wife Steals Spotlight in Titans-Blue Fit with 8 Kids, Hubby

Going for gold: Jake Paul’s Fiancée Jutta Turns Heads in Olympic Fit, Private Jet Flex