Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia and Erin Andrews match fur fits at 49ers-Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers are facing the Philadelphia Eagles in the defending Super Bowl champions' home field for the NFC Wild Card round on January 11.

Given that this is a cold-weather contest between two physical teams who like to win the battle at the line of scrimmage, there's surely going to be a lot of running involved. This means a lot of action for 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey.

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

While McCaffrey is one of the NFL's most popular players, his wife, Olivia Culpo (who won Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss USA, and Miss Universe in 2012), brought his star power to a completely new degree, given that she's also a celebrity in her own right.

IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

McCaffrey and Culpo had a child in 2025. Yet, that hasn't kept Culpo from showing up in person to support her husband at most of his games this season, even the road contests.

Olivia Culpo's fur coat at 49ers vs. Eagles game turns heads

And Culpo caught attention with the massive fur coat and red purse she was sporting at her husband's playoff game in Philadelphia. The NFL's Instagram account posted a reel of Culpo meeting a young 49ers fan with the caption, "Made his day extra special ❤️".

Erin Andrews also rocks furry outfit for 49ers-Eagles game

Culpo wasn't alone with her fur-forward outfit, as FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews was wearing a similar outfit for Sunday's game. And Andrews' huge fur coat is catching a ton of attention on social media.

Erin Andrews wore this knowing full well she was gonna become a meme. pic.twitter.com/CMwecZ485d — Lee J. (@LeeJay___) January 11, 2026

These fur coats are both functional and fashionable, and are catching a lot of attention during this crucial playoff game between two of the NFC's best teams.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Fox Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

