Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia shows off 49ers postgame kiss with sweet note

The San Francisco 49ers pulled out a gutsy victory Sunday in the NFL Wild Card Round vs. the Philadelphia Eagles like they have all season. All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was a big reason why. After the game, he had an amazing moment with his wife Olivia Culpo as seen in one epic photo with a sweet message she shared.

McCaffrey was brilliant after a crucial drop for an interception in the NFC West title showdown the week before vs. the Seattle Seahawks. He had two touchdowns receiving including the game-winner late in the fourth quarter on this slick move to the inside as quarterback Brock Purdy spotted him.

PURDY TO CMC



49ERS TAKE THE LEAD



SFvsPHI on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/WjWljDYb3I — NFL (@NFL) January 12, 2026

His wife Olivia was there to witness it and celebrate after an improbable win.

She shared this sweet photo with McCaffrey after the game and wrote, “Beyond proud !!!!”

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

All Niners fans are proud this Sunday.

Next up, the team will head to face the No. 1 seed Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest where Culpo hopes to have another proud winning moment.

Their love story

McCaffrey and Culpo, who won Miss Universe in 2012, have been together since a blind date in 2019 and married in June of 2024 in a baller wedding in Rhode Island.

They just had their first child in a daughter Collette in July.

Olivia Culpo/Instagram

