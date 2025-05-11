Shilo Sanders sells out brother Shedeur for biggest NFL issue without family
Shedeur Sanders is used to having his older brother Shilo Sanders around. The two former Colorado Buffaloes teammates and sons of Deion Sanders have a close bond, but now are in new cities with new teams.
Quarterback Shedeur, 23, slid to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft but was finally selected at 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns. His 25-year-old safety brother went undrafted, but was signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After both made the NFL, the two brothers posed with mom Pilar, dad, and sister Shelomi for an epic family photo.
Even when things were getting tough for Shedeur during the draft, Shilo kept things light with a game of tennis and a funny “wager.”
Shedeur is now a Browns player with a new number and in the middle of rookie minicamp, looking impressive.
Shilo, meanwhile, is at Tampa Bay minicamp and arrived already cracking jokes. He was getting after it as well.
After practice on Saturday, Shilo talked about how Shedeur has been blowing up his phone because he misses him: “He’s been calling me…He wants some brotherly love.”
Not having his family with him will definitely be an adjustment for Shedeur. He lived with his big brother in Colorado and at dad’s 5000-acre Texas ranch.
It will no doubt be tough for Shedeur, but he definitely seems focused on football and proving he has what it takes at the next level, without his family by his side.
