The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Shilo Sanders sells out brother Shedeur for biggest NFL issue without family

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie shares with reporters what’s been going on with his Cleveland Browns brother.

Matt Ryan

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field.
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders is used to having his older brother Shilo Sanders around. The two former Colorado Buffaloes teammates and sons of Deion Sanders have a close bond, but now are in new cities with new teams.

Quarterback Shedeur, 23, slid to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft but was finally selected at 144th overall by the Cleveland Browns. His 25-year-old safety brother went undrafted, but was signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After both made the NFL, the two brothers posed with mom Pilar, dad, and sister Shelomi for an epic family photo.

RELATED: Browns QB Shedeur Sanders reacts to President Trump’s viral NFL draft post

Shilo (left), with Deion, Shedeur, and their half brother Deion Sanders Jr.
Shilo (left), with Deion, Shedeur, and their half brother Deion Sanders Jr. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Even when things were getting tough for Shedeur during the draft, Shilo kept things light with a game of tennis and a funny “wager.”

Shedeur is now a Browns player with a new number and in the middle of rookie minicamp, looking impressive.

Shilo, meanwhile, is at Tampa Bay minicamp and arrived already cracking jokes. He was getting after it as well.

RELATED: Shedeur Sanders’ honest reaction to Cleveland Browns jersey number

After practice on Saturday, Shilo talked about how Shedeur has been blowing up his phone because he misses him: “He’s been calling me…He wants some brotherly love.”

Not having his family with him will definitely be an adjustment for Shedeur. He lived with his big brother in Colorado and at dad’s 5000-acre Texas ranch.

It will no doubt be tough for Shedeur, but he definitely seems focused on football and proving he has what it takes at the next level, without his family by his side.

Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders, Pilar Sanders, Colorado football
Shedeur and Shilo with mom. / Pilar Sanders/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig

Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party

Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic

Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces

Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships