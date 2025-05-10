Browns QB Shedeur Sanders reacts to President Trump’s viral NFL draft post
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ epic slide in the NFL draft gained the attention of President Donald Trump who made a viral post. On Saturday at rookie minicamp, Sanders was asked about it.
Sanders had to wait until Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft to hear his name called to Cleveland at 144th overall in the 5th round. The former Colorado Buffaloes star handled the whole situation with class and showed up early at the team’s facilities rocking his “Legendary” fit, followed by a touching surprise for a local high school football team.
Rocking a new number from college, Sanders took the field for the first time with the Browns and balled out there with his teammates during practice on Friday.
On Saturday, the son of Deion Sanders spoke to the media and a reporter asked him about the Trump tweet during the draft. First, here’s the original post with the president crushing NFL owners.
Sanders reacted that he “was truly thankful for it,” and Trump was one of many fans that supported him. Here’s what he fully said about it:
Shedeur just wants to focus on football and that’s what he appears to be doing, using the draft slide as fuel and motivation. The kid is only 23 years old and with the positive attitude he’s bringing, is on the path to success.
