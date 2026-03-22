7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux Makes Viral Buff Florida Fan Look Tiny Towering Over Him

Last March Madness Florida Gators center — then a freshman — towered over reporter Tracy Wolfson in a unreal photo. This year, the Guinness Book of World Records holder posed with the viral Florida buff fan and showed just how large the basketball player is compared to the mammoth-looking man.

Almost anybody is small next to Rioux, though, who holds the record as the world’s tallest teen and now at 19 years old stands 7-foot-9. Even Shaq was dwarfed next to Rioux and he looks insanely big standing with his own Gators teammates.

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators center Olivier Rioux (32) prepares to sub in during the second half against the Prairie View A&M Panthers during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Rioux was a 3-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Florida. He’s also appeared with Canada’s national team in several FIBA events, including the 2024 U18 FIBA AmeriCup where he helped Canada win bronze.

He doesn’t play much, averaging 0.6 points and 0.5 rebounds per game, but Rioux caused the bench to go crazy when he dunked in Florida’s opening round win over Prarie View and he barely had to jump.

7'9 OLIVIER RIOUX DUNK ALERT 🚨



HE BARELY JUMPED OFF THE GROUND



Watch March Madness on TNT Sports pic.twitter.com/t5ftL13mJi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 21, 2026

He also shocked his fellow 6-foot-8 opponent with just how tall he is.

7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux had Prairie View A&M's tall center in awe https://t.co/Wh1gh6Bczg — For The Win (@ForTheWin) March 22, 2026

Rioux wasn’t the only one going viral, though, as social media couldn’t stop talking about this ginormous Florida fan who looks like a unit of a man.

This Florida fan was BUILT for March Madness 😲💪



(via @CBSSportsCBB)



pic.twitter.com/cUiZWNFGkm — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 21, 2026

Rioux and buff Florida fan pose together

Well, Rioux quickly brought him down to size with a picture all together.

Florida's 7'9 Olivier Rioux met up with the viral buff Gators fan from their First Round game 😅



(via r/AbsoluteUnits) pic.twitter.com/MioHPMOEwk — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 22, 2026

That’s incredible.

Some insane Rioux height stats

Rioux has always stood out. He was 6-foot-1 at age 8, 6-foot-11 by sixth grade, and hit the 7-foot mark by the start of seventh grade.

He also comes from a family of very tall individuals - his dad is 6-foot-8, his mom is 6-foot-2, and his brother is 6-foot-9.

Florida center Olivier Rioux (32) rebounds during second half of NCAA March Madness opening round at Benchmark international Arena in Tampa, FL on Friday, March 20, 2026. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images