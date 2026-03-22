7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux Makes Viral Buff Florida Fan Look Tiny Towering Over Him
Last March Madness Florida Gators center — then a freshman — towered over reporter Tracy Wolfson in a unreal photo. This year, the Guinness Book of World Records holder posed with the viral Florida buff fan and showed just how large the basketball player is compared to the mammoth-looking man.
Almost anybody is small next to Rioux, though, who holds the record as the world’s tallest teen and now at 19 years old stands 7-foot-9. Even Shaq was dwarfed next to Rioux and he looks insanely big standing with his own Gators teammates.
Rioux was a 3-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Florida. He’s also appeared with Canada’s national team in several FIBA events, including the 2024 U18 FIBA AmeriCup where he helped Canada win bronze.
He doesn’t play much, averaging 0.6 points and 0.5 rebounds per game, but Rioux caused the bench to go crazy when he dunked in Florida’s opening round win over Prarie View and he barely had to jump.
He also shocked his fellow 6-foot-8 opponent with just how tall he is.
Rioux wasn’t the only one going viral, though, as social media couldn’t stop talking about this ginormous Florida fan who looks like a unit of a man.
Rioux and buff Florida fan pose together
Well, Rioux quickly brought him down to size with a picture all together.
That’s incredible.
Some insane Rioux height stats
Rioux has always stood out. He was 6-foot-1 at age 8, 6-foot-11 by sixth grade, and hit the 7-foot mark by the start of seventh grade.
He also comes from a family of very tall individuals - his dad is 6-foot-8, his mom is 6-foot-2, and his brother is 6-foot-9.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.