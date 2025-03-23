The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Florida’s 7-foot-9 Olivier Rioux towers by tiny 5-foot-2 Tracy Wolfson in funny photo

The redshirt freshman basketball player’s “Gator Chomp” is big enough to swallow up all of the CBS reporter.

It’s March Madness time, but what really is madness is just how much taller Florida Gators freshman Oliver Rioux is than CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson.

Wolfson is used to being towered over by athletes at just 5-foot-2, as she even looks small beside Kansas City Chiefs 6-foot-2 quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Wolfson with Mahomes / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: Victor Wembanyama’s freakishly large hand far bigger than Allie LaForce’s head

Almost anybody is small next to Rioux, though, who holds the record as the world’s tallest teen and now at 19 years old stands 7-foot-9. Even Shaq was dwarfed next to Rioux and he looks insanely big standing with his own Gators teammates.

Rioux, who is redshirting this season, has always stood out. The Canadian-born athlete was 6-foot-1 at age 8, 6-foot-11 by sixth grade, and hit the 7-foot mark by the start of seventh grade. In 2021, he was declared the world’s tallest teen by Guinness Book of World Records at 7-foot-5.

The 49-year-old Wolfson and CBS posted an old photo of her standing next to Central Florida’s Tacko Fall, who is 7-foot-6 himself, compared to a current photo of her with Rioux.

RELATED: 5-foot-3 Muggsy Bogues disappears in 7-foot-3 Wembanyama's arms

That’s incredible that someone even towers over Tacko. His “Gator Chomp” is big enough to swallow Wolfson whole, which is hilarious.

Rioux was a 3-star prospect out of IMG Academy in Florida. He’s also appeared with Canada’s national team in several FIBA events, including the 2024 U18 FIBA AmeriCup where he helped Canada win bronze.

The No. 1 Florida Gators survived on Sunday 77-75, vs. the defending two-time national champion UConn Huskies and advanced to the Sweet 16 where the Gators and Rioux certainly are a can’t-miss team.

Olivier Rioux, Shaq
Shaq/TikTok
