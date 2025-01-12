7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida phenom Olivier Rioux
NBA legend Shaq is larger than life. Not only is his personality one in a million, but his 7-foot-1 stature has him towering over your average person.
Whenever Shaq walks into a room, you know.
Not only is he tall, he is sturdy, so it takes a lot to make him look like a normal person. Florida basketball phenom Olivier Rioux does just that. The Canadian freshman doesn't only make Shaq look normal, he makes Shaq look small.
Shaq shared video coming face-to-face with the 7-foot-9 Girioux on TikTok.
That is truly jarring.
If Shaq is shocked by Rioux's height, imagine how startling it would be for someone who is average height (5-foot-9 for an American man) to see someone who is two feet taller than them.
What an experience.
2018 when he competed for AAU basketball for the French Phenoms and stood a staggering 6-foot-10 at age 12. When he was 15, Rioux earned a Guinness World Record as the tallest teenager in the world. He was 7-foot-5 at 15 years old.
After spending time at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Rioux committed to the University of Florida.
Rioux will be redshirted during his freshman season, but once he steps onto the court for his debut he will be the tallest player in college basketball history.
