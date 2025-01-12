The Athlete Lifestyle logo

7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida phenom Olivier Rioux

It isn't often that NBA legend looks short, but 7-foot-9 Florida freshman Olivier Rioux accomplishes just that.

Josh Sanchez

Florida Gators center Olivier Rioux runs as the Florida Gators men’s basketball team holds a practice.
Florida Gators center Olivier Rioux runs as the Florida Gators men’s basketball team holds a practice. / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

NBA legend Shaq is larger than life. Not only is his personality one in a million, but his 7-foot-1 stature has him towering over your average person.

Whenever Shaq walks into a room, you know.

Not only is he tall, he is sturdy, so it takes a lot to make him look like a normal person. Florida basketball phenom Olivier Rioux does just that. The Canadian freshman doesn't only make Shaq look normal, he makes Shaq look small.

MORE: 7-foot-1 Shaq towers over nearly 6-foot A-list actress

Shaq shared video coming face-to-face with the 7-foot-9 Girioux on TikTok.

Olivier Rioux, Shaq
Shaq/TikTok

MORE: 7-foot-1 Shaq has huge transformation to luxury whip so he can fit

Olivier Rioux, Shaq
Shaq/TikTok

That is truly jarring.

MORE: Tiny Kevin Hart next to Shaq, Kevin Durant goes instantly viral

If Shaq is shocked by Rioux's height, imagine how startling it would be for someone who is average height (5-foot-9 for an American man) to see someone who is two feet taller than them.

What an experience.

Olivier Rioux. Florida basketball
Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2018 when he competed for AAU basketball for the French Phenoms and stood a staggering 6-foot-10 at age 12. When he was 15, Rioux earned a Guinness World Record as the tallest teenager in the world. He was 7-foot-5 at 15 years old.

After spending time at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Rioux committed to the University of Florida.

Rioux will be redshirted during his freshman season, but once he steps onto the court for his debut he will be the tallest player in college basketball history.

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

No rival: Cameron Brink crushes miniskirt fit for night out with WNBA Unrivaled stars

Almost perfect: Livvy Dunne shares awesome angle of LSU beam slay in sparkly leotard

Snake eyes: Vanessa Bryant drops amazing new Kobes with ode to ‘Mamba’ legend

QB1-WAG worthy: Zach Wilson’s fiancée Nicolette outshines Izzy Nix in knee-high boots

One Pride: Dan Campbell’s wife posts sweet family pic with sweeter note to Lions ‘peeps’

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News