World’s tallest teenager Olivier Rioux next to Florida teammates is insane

The 18-year-old Guinness Book of World Records holder is redshirting this season, but certainly stands out on the Gators.

Matt Ryan

Florida Gators center Olivier Rioux (32) sits on the bench against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.
Florida Gators center Olivier Rioux (32) sits on the bench against the Jacksonville Dolphins during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Canadian 18-year-old Olivier Rioux is the Guinness Book of World Records holder as the tallest teenager. He’s also a college basketball player for the Florida Gators.

Rioux, who will redshirt this season, has always stood out. He was 6-foot-1 at age 8, 6-foot-11 by sixth grade, and hit the 7-foot mark by the start of seventh grade. Picture this: He’s a full five inches taller than Victor Wembanyama, who dwarfs NBA players and especially Star Wars actors.

Hearing those stats is crazy enough, but seeing him actually standing next to his Gators teammates doesn’t even look real.

That’s incredible.

He also comes from a family of very tall individuals - his dad is 6-foot-8, his mom is 6-foot-2, and his brother is 6-foot-9.

Rioux was rated a 3-star prospect out of high school at IMG Academy in Florida. He appeared with Canada’s national team in several FIBA events, including the 2024 U18 FIBA AmeriCup where he helped Canada win bronze while averaging 4.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Olivier Riou
Florida Gators center Olivier Rioux (32) stands between forward Sam Alexis (4) and forward Alex Condon (21) before the game against the Jacksonville Dolphins. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The center (obviously) is also listed at 305 pounds. Being that tall and big must be hard to do a lot of average things in a normal size college dorm or apartment, let alone play basketball. It’s amazing he’s coordinated enough to get to the college level, and the scary thing is he may not be done growing.

Here are another interesting fact about Rioux from the Gators team website: “I can put my leg behind my head, and I can draw.”

Now that would be a sight. Rioux certainly stands out, but seeing photos like the above are jarring just by how much.

