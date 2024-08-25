A’ja Wilson’s lack of a pregame outfit was all the rage on social media
Las Vegas Aces and WNBA Finals MVP A’ja Wilson brings it every time she steps on the court no matter what she’s wearing before the game.
There’s no doubt she can dress up and rock any outfit.
On Sunday, Wilson and the Aces were in Chicago for a big showdown with Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky. Reese, was a hit with her sheer jersey look on her way to the arena.
While Reese was on fire with her outfit, Wilson came to play looking more like she just rolled out of bed in sweats, a wrinkled white T-shirt, while rocking sandals and socks.
In fairness, it was an early start at 11 AM Central Time. Lots of people are wearing their bed-time clothes on a Sunday morning, but social media made all kinds of jokes.
Unfortunately, for most of the game Wilson seemed to be sleep walking. She was struggling and fired up to the point she went off on the refs during an in-game interview:
The two-time champ was just 7-for-27 shooting late in the fourth quarter, but then she woke up just in time for the game-winner.
It doesn’t matter how you win — or dress — Wilson and the Aces will take it.