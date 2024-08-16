Angel Reese slays in black minidress for Chicago Sky fit return (PHOTOS)
The WNBA season resumed tonight after a three-week break. And of course, there is much buzz surrounding these magnificent ladies, who are just as much fashion killers as they are queens of the court. Known to have fun with her stylings is Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, who has been teasing her tunnel fits throughout the week.
And her first outfit since the WNBA Olympic break did not disappoint. Tonight, ahead of the Sky’s game against the Phoenix Mercury, Reese showed off a fabulous new look via the Sky’s official Instagram Story. In a video clip, Reese is seen twirling in a black Chanel minidress, wearing white sneakers, and carrying one of her favorite accessories — a tiny purse.
Following the outfit reveal, fans have now dubbed Reese the “Chanel Barbie” — a nickname fitting for her expensive habits.
Over the course of the WNBA Olympic break, Reese spent much time in Paris cheering on her fellow women athletes — and also getting some shopping done with her besty, Jasmin Reed. She also dropped her “Reebok by Angel” collection, composed of shoes and athletic wear.
But in addition to constantly leveling up her fashion game, Reese has been using her growing platform to bring awareness to online hate. In a new video campaign, Reese shared that the Sky and the Net are using AI to block out online vitriol in an effort to “Block the Negativity, Post Up Positivity,” per the campaign slogan.
As Reese’s star continues to rise, fans are looking forward to seeing her kill it on the court, on the ‘gram, and in the tunnel.
With her ability to reinvent herself and constantly switch things up, we know that all eyes will be on Reese for the remainder of the WNBA season.
