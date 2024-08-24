Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum roasted for Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo (PHOTOS)
Boston Celtics All-Star Jayson Tatum is coming off winning his first championship ring, and added a second Olympic gold medal to his hardware collection. It’s been a great summer of team accomplishments for the 26-year-old small forward.
As for the individual accomplishments, Tatum has had a summer to forget. He lost out on the NBA Finals MVP to teammate Jaylen Brown, and he barely played any meaningful moments in Team USA’s gold medal run in Paris. His mom even made waves over his lack of playing time.
Regardless, Tatum had a great season, averaging 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He’s working hard to get even better and taking advice he’s learned from his idol, the Los Angeles Lakers late legend Kobe Bryant.
Speaking of Bryant, yesterday August 23, would’ve been his 46th birthday. Tributes poured out across social media and one announcement was Tatum’s new tattoo honoring the Hall of Famer. Tatum got ink on his arm of him holding the 2023 Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP Award trophy he won.
Check it out:
Tatum said, “My first All-Star Game was in Chicago in 2020 when they renamed the MVP after (Bryant), and I remember telling myself that day, ‘I’ve got to get one of those before I get done.’”
It’s a nice gesture and the award clearly means a lot to Tatum. It was a very mixed reaction, however, on social media as many weren’t impressed:
Tough crowd. But Tatum will always have his haters. Hey, at least his back tattoo is inspiring others. Let’s see if he adds the Larry O’Brien NBA Championship Trophy next to his tattoo collection.