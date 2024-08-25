LOOK: Angel Reese rocks sheer yellow jersey in latest WNBA fashion hit
Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky are hosting the back-to-back WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena for a Sunday matinee.
As you would expect, the Chi-Town Barbie aka Double-Double Queen has once again brought the heat on the Crown Royal Regal Apple Green Carpet ahead of the game.
The All-Star forward kept things casual with a sheer yellow jersey reading "Chicago Center" and some denim boots.
Simple and sweet.
It's been a big week for Reese, who teamed up with Reese's Pieces for a limited edition Angel Reese x Reese’s Pieces Logo Collection on TheAngelReese.com.
The WNBA All-Star calls her fans the "Reese's Pieces," so the collaboration has long-made sense.
In the Sky's recent game, Reese recorded 13 points and 20 rebounds, becoming the first player in WNBA history to record at least 20 rebounds in consecutive games.
Reese currently averages a double-double on the season with 13.6 points and 12.6 rebounds per game and set the WNBA records for consecutive double-doubles and most double-doubles in a consecutive season.
