Aaron Donald embarrasses ex-NFL All-Pro speedster in race wearing jeans (VIDEO)
The Los Angeles Rams will no doubt sorely miss star defensive tackle Aaron Donald for this season. The future Hall of Famer retired this year at the age of 33 with 111 sacks. While the Rams have to figure out life after Donald, he was ready to step away. Based on a new viral videos, though, it’s obvious he can still play at a high level.
In a pair of videos posted by former NFL player DeSean Jackson, Donald shows just how scary the 6-foot-1-inch, 280-pound athlete can be. McCoy is no slouch himself: He’s a six-time Pro Bowl running back and two-time Super Bowl winner during his career. Both Donald and McCoy were stars at the University of Pittsburgh.
Watch:
Another angle:
The fact Donald beat him is a feat within itself, but doing it in jeans is next level. Fans were going crazy after seeing the videos.
It’s clear Donald could still play. There are 31 teams in the league that are glad he’s not.