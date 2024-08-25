Travis Kelce's dad Ed got banned for life by X but still has his beloved Facebook
Ed Kelce is the gift that keeps on giving. Ed, the father of NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, is a content machine who is always making people laugh through stories told by his sons on the wildly popular "New Heights" podcast.
An avid Facebook user, Ed let his friends know that he has been banned for life by Elon Musk's social media playform X, formerly known as Twitter.
While Ed is quite the character and always bringing laughs, the ban came over a more serious issue.
Ed made a political statement that apparently violated X's "Terms of Service" agreement.
"Arms dealers are free to peddle their wares on X, but I’m banned for life and they won’t say why, just a generic 'Terms Of Service' violation," Ed wrote, according to the New York Post.
In an interview with "Bussin' With the Boys" earlier this summer, Travis hilariously revealed that his father uses Facebook as "Google" and often panics when he reads false headlines, specifically about his son and popstar girlfriend Taylor Swift.
“He’ll see some wild s–t come across and be like, ‘Hey, what the f–k is this?'” Kelce joked. “[About] something so f–king out of the blue, like, something about me and Taylor.”
We may not all have a girlfriend who is a megastar, but we all have a parent like Papa Kelce.
The good news for Ed is he will be able to keep a closer eye on his younger son in a matter of weeks when the Kansas City Chiefs kick off their 2024 campaign.
Trav will rejoin the Chiefs on their quest to become the first NFL franchise in history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Kansas City begins its 2024 campaign on Thursday, September 5, against the Baltimore Ravens.
