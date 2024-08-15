Clark Hunt reveals his true thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift as a couple
Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce’s relationship has apparently led to a significant windfall for the Kansas City Chiefs.
According to the team’s CEO, Clark Hunt, their relationship has caused a remarkable 30 percent increase in the Chiefs' fan base over the past year.
Hunt, while discussing the impact of the couple’s relationship with Bloomberg, couldn’t help but express his happiness for the pair, saying, “I’ve seen them together, and they make a fantastic couple.”
He was also quick to highlight how this relationship has influenced the team’s popularity, especially among women. “The growth in our female fan base has been amazing over the last year,” he noted about Swift’s fanbase, affectionately known as “Swifties”.
This increase has been pretty evident across the entire Chiefs’ brand. Both Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes now have two of the most sought-after jerseys in the NFL according to Yardbarker.
The “Taylor Swift Effect” was also responsible for making one family’s day after the Chiefs practice. A TikTok video which was shared earlier this month showed the moment when Kelce was approached in the hallway by the fan and their family. "What are you all doing in my hallway?" Kelce playfully asked after a young fan greeted him.
One of the men in the group then chimed in, saying, "Man, you just took my wife’s breath away. She practically almost passed out." But Kelce was quick to credit the moment to "the Taylor Swift effect."
Kelce and Swift, both 34, began sparking headlines in mid-2023, and have quickly become a media sensation with their blossoming relationship. The two were first linked after Kelce attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour shows where he attempted to gift the pop star with a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.
