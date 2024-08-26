Watch: Pitt Legends Aaron Donald, LeSean McCoy Race
PITTSBURGH --Two Pitt Panthers football legends battled in a foot race, determining which one was faster
Defensive tackle Aaron Donald took on running back LeSean McCoy in a foot race, with former NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson recording it. Despite wearing jeans and playing the slower position, Donald would come out victorious over McCoy, who wore no shoes and no pants either.
Donald, an alum of Penn Hills, played for Pitt from 2010-13 and starred in 2013, making 59 tackles (43 solo), 28.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four forced fumbles and three passes defended.
This earned him ACC Defensive Player of the Year and unanimous All-American honors. He also secured the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronco Nagurski Trophy for best defensive player, the Outland Trophy for best interior lineman and the Lombardi Award for the player who embodies the spirit of Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi.
Donald also had an excellent NFL career with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, making the Pro Bowl all 10 seasons he played in, 2014-23, earning three NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards and is a member of the NFL All-2010s Decade Team.
He finished his NFL career with 150 starts in 154 games he played in over 10 seasons from 2014-23, 543 tackles (340 solo), 176 tackles for loss, 260 quarterback hits, 111.0 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 21 passes defended.
Donald just recently retired and will have to wait until 2029 before he gets a chance to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame on the first go.
McCoy played for Bishop McDevitt in Harrisburg, Pa., rushing for 2,828 yards and 35 touchdowns as a junior in 2005. He originally committed to Miami, but a coaching change led him to commit to Pitt as a member of the Class of 2007.
He broke out for the Panthers as a true freshman, rushing 276 times for 1,328 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also making 33 receptions for 244 yards and a touchdown in 12 games. His rushing yards and rushing touchdowns in 2007 rank 10th and seventh best in program history, respectively. He also earned Big East Rookie of the Year and First Team All-Big East honors for his efforts.
McCoy then had an even better season as a sophomore in 2008, with 308 carries for 1,488 yards and 21 touchdowns, plus 32 receptions for 305 yards. His rushing touchdowns rank tied for second in program history with Tony Dorsett in his 1976 Heisman season, while his rushing yards rank seventh best. McCoy earned Second Team All-American and First Team Big East Honors for his work in 2008.
He would depart Pitt for the NFL after rushing for 2,816 yards and 35 touchdowns in two seasons, which rank eighth and third best in a career in program history.
McCoy also had a decorated NFL career, playing 12 seasons, rushing for 11,102 yards and 73 touchdowns, plus 518 receptions for 3,898 yards and 16 touchdowns as well.
He made six Pro Bowls, earned two First Team All-Pro nomations, led the NFL in rushing yards in 2013 and rushing touchdowns in 2011, is a member of the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team and won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
McCoy currently works as a commentator for Fox Sports and is awaiting his turn for his chance to end up in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
