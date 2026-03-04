Aaron Rodgers Reveals 2 Telling Details About Mystery Wife Brittani

There has been a lot of speculation about Aaron Rodgers' supposed secret wife, who is believed to be named Brittani.

But Rodgers has seldom spoken about this mystery women in public.

Aaron Rodgers | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Aaron Rodgers Provides Key Details About His Secret Wife

But that changed when Rodgers made a March 4 appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show".

When McAfee told Rodgers that there are people in the world who are happy for him for being in love, Rodgers responded by saying, "The obsession [with his relationship] is f****** bizarre. And that's the only way to put it: the obsession is really bizarre," per an X post from @MySportsUpdate.

Rodgers then added, "We're not living at the beach anymore. Part of it is, I have legitimate stalkers. And I don't say that lightly, or flippantly. I'd been getting stalked at my house for a year and a half... The paparazzi were stalking me for a long time. I've learned that [the paparazzi] has had a bounty on getting a picture of my wife, which I think is very bizarre, as well."

Aaron Rodgers | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"When we met back in 2017, I knew that there was something crazy special about this, and I wanted to be with her. And she would make funny comments like, 'I didn't want to live in Green Bay, and I don't want to be a player's wife. She's just not a public person," Rodgers added of his wife. "And she moved back across the pond. And I got myself into crazytown."

He then spoke about the people he dated afterwards, and how they wanted him to be on social media, and that he isn't a social media guy anymore.

June 11, 2023: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at the 76th annual Tony Awards. | IMAGO / MediaPunch

Rodgers then added, [My wife] didn't sign up for any of this b*******. She signed up because she loves me, and because she supports me, and because she wants to spend the rest of our lives together and start a family together. She didn't sign up to be a social media WAG. She doesn't want any of that b******, and I don't either."

Rodgers said that as soon as his NFL career ends, him and his wife going to be out of the public eye because they're sick of all the media scrutiny.

Aaron Rodgers says on @PatMcAfeeShow it’s "f***ing bizarre" how everyone wants to know who his wife is.



He’s known her since 2017, but then they separated, she went back across the pond, and now years later they are happily married.



She doesn't want to be a public person - and… https://t.co/sDe1wAOAVr pic.twitter.com/clHxi5mzds — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 4, 2026

Therefore, with these comments, two things about Rodgers' wife are clear: They met in 2017 and she either did or currently does live across the Atlantic Ocean (which Rodgers is referring to as "the pond").