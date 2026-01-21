Aaron Rodgers' Secret Wife Brittani Does Exist in New Details About Mystery Spouse
Aaron Rodgers has easily had a Pro Football Hall of Fame career as the 42-year-old, four-time NFL MVP contemplates retirement after his season being the Pittsburgh Steelers QB1.
The only bigger question for many NFL fans has been whether his secret wife, Brittani, with an "i," actually exists.
Before the Steelers lost in the AFC Wild Card Round to the Houston Texans, Rodgers had mentioned his spouse.
"I don't really want to get too deep into it, you know?," Rodgers concluded about retirement. "Obviously, I'll talk to my wife and then, you know, hopefully that's a decision down the line, but I'm not really going to talk about anything."
Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder from The Athletic's aptly titled, "The Sports Gossip Show," are "pretty sure" they have proof that we should have trusted the polarizing Green Bay Packers legend and Super Bowl winner all along.
The proof that Brittani is real, and that is in fact her name
"We believe we have found Aaron Rodgers' wife Brittani with an 'i'," Madeline asserts.
"We are pretty sure that we found Brittani, and her sisters Kristy and Mia," Charlotte interjects. "And this is relevant because one of Aaron Rodgers' very good friends is a rapper named Mike. And Mike says he's married to a woman named Kristy who is sisters with Aaron Rodgers' wife, and that they have a 20-year-old sister Mia."
Madeline and Charlotte then say they have found more people who corroborate this family tree. If you recall, even though Rodgers had confirmed he was married over the summer, no one knew for sure if her name was Brittani.
They make it clear that they do not want to "dox" these women, which is the social media phenomenon of outing private people, usually with malicious intent.
They also make it clear that they are "pretty positive," but have not verified it 100% that Brittani exists.
Rodgers can say, 'I told you so' yet again
One of the best to ever sling it, Rodgers has made more headlines off the field ever since he left the Packers.
"It seems to me like Aaron Rodgers would like nothing more than for us to dox his wife and her sisters, so that he can say, 'Look, the media is awful and inappropriate and out to get me,'" Charlotte concluded. "Even though I would argue he has given the public just enough information to be able to find them. He's baiting [the] media."
So there you have it. We're almost positive Brittani exists.
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.