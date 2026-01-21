Aaron Rodgers' Secret Wife Brittani Does Exist in New Details About Mystery Spouse

Aaron Rodgers has easily had a Pro Football Hall of Fame career as the 42-year-old, four-time NFL MVP contemplates retirement after his season being the Pittsburgh Steelers QB1.

The only bigger question for many NFL fans has been whether his secret wife, Brittani, with an "i," actually exists.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrate a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the Steelers lost in the AFC Wild Card Round to the Houston Texans, Rodgers had mentioned his spouse.

"I don't really want to get too deep into it, you know?," Rodgers concluded about retirement. "Obviously, I'll talk to my wife and then, you know, hopefully that's a decision down the line, but I'm not really going to talk about anything."

Aaron Rodgers was all smiles as the Green Bay Packers opened training camp. | Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK

Madeline Hill and Charlotte Wilder from The Athletic's aptly titled, "The Sports Gossip Show," are "pretty sure" they have proof that we should have trusted the polarizing Green Bay Packers legend and Super Bowl winner all along.

The proof that Brittani is real, and that is in fact her name

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers smiles at training camp. | Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

"We believe we have found Aaron Rodgers' wife Brittani with an 'i'," Madeline asserts.

"We are pretty sure that we found Brittani, and her sisters Kristy and Mia," Charlotte interjects. "And this is relevant because one of Aaron Rodgers' very good friends is a rapper named Mike. And Mike says he's married to a woman named Kristy who is sisters with Aaron Rodgers' wife, and that they have a 20-year-old sister Mia."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers audibles during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Madeline and Charlotte then say they have found more people who corroborate this family tree. If you recall, even though Rodgers had confirmed he was married over the summer, no one knew for sure if her name was Brittani.

They make it clear that they do not want to "dox" these women, which is the social media phenomenon of outing private people, usually with malicious intent.

They also make it clear that they are "pretty positive," but have not verified it 100% that Brittani exists.

Rodgers can say, 'I told you so' yet again

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leaves the field following an AFC Wild Card Round loss to the Houston Texans. | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

One of the best to ever sling it, Rodgers has made more headlines off the field ever since he left the Packers.

"It seems to me like Aaron Rodgers would like nothing more than for us to dox his wife and her sisters, so that he can say, 'Look, the media is awful and inappropriate and out to get me,'" Charlotte concluded. "Even though I would argue he has given the public just enough information to be able to find them. He's baiting [the] media."

So there you have it. We're almost positive Brittani exists.

