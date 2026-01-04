Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani for big Steelers decision
In this story:
Aaron Rodgers, 42, could be playing the final game of his NFL career on January 4. After leading the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 9-7 record, Rodgers and Co. face a high-stakes Week 18 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.
The winner not only clinches the AFC North title, they also nab the No. 4 playoff seed and home field advantage in the wild card round. As for the loser, their season is over.
With so much on the line, fans hope Rodgers' mysterious wife Brittani makes it to Acrisure Stadium for the primetime showdown.
The four-time MVP revealed that he tied the knot with Brittani in June. However, no one met Rodgers' better half during his tenure with the New York Jets which is when Rodgers first met and fell in love with his now wife.
Brittani remains a mystifying figure in Pittsburgh, as well. The famous couple hasn't even been photographed together.
Aaron Rodgers Will Discuss Retirement Plan With Brittani Before Making a Final Decision
While Rodgers insinuated that this would be his final year in the NFL before signing a one-year, $13.65 million deal with the Steelers, he seems to have changed his mind.
"I'm thinking about this week, but obviously I'm 42 years old and I'm on a one-year deal," he told reporters. "Whenever the season ends, I'll be a free agent. So that'll give me a lot of options if I still want to play. I mean, not a lot of options, but there'll be options, I would think, maybe one or two, if I decide I still want to play."
He called his experience in Pittsburgh "even better than i was hoping for," but in order to confirm a return, he needs to speak with Brittani.
"I don't really want to get too deep into it, you know? Obviously, I'll talk to my wife and then, you know, hopefully that's a decision down the line, but I'm not really going to talk about anything."
Right now, Rodgers' focus is on defeating the Ravens.
