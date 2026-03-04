Aaron Rodgers' Shocking Confession About Secret Wife Brittani Raises Eyebrows
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the most polarizing players in the NFL and is certainly an acquired taste for some.
Frankly, the 42-year-old Rodgers has rubbed a lot of people the wrong way throughout his professional football career. He has a brash and unapologetic personality that includes him being willing to speak his mind on any topic without regard to who he might offend.
While all of that might be true, the bottom line is that nobody can deny that Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation and deserves a spot in the NFL Hall of Fame by the time his playing career concludes.
Yet, that career isn't quite over, as the 42-year-old has still not officially retired and seems to be preparing for another season under center for Pittsburgh.
Aaron Rodgers' Brash Comment About Wife Turns Heads on Pat McAfee Show
Rodgers was the guest on a March 4 episode of "The Pat McAfee Show". At one point, McAfee asked Rodgers about the motivation for staying in shape at 42 years old.
"We're not on ESPN — I mean, it wouldn't f****** matter — but, you know, I want to look good. I want my wife to want to f*** me all the time. [That's why I] want to lool good all the time," Rodgers said, per an X post from @MLFootball.
This comment from Rodgers is likely going to go viral and cause even more speculation about his wife, of which there is very little information.
Who is Aaron Rodgers' Wife?
Rodgers keeps his personal life very private. However, the belief is that he is married to a mystery woman named who is supposedly "Brittani".
What's for sure is that Rodgers said, "I don't really want to get too deep into it, you know? Obviously, I'll talk to my wife and then, you know, hopefully that's a decision down the line, but I'm not really going to talk about anything," when asked about considering retirement before the Steelers lost in the AFC Wild Card Round to the Houston Texans.
There is still no clear indication of who "Brittani" actually is, and it's clear that Rodgers prefers to keep it that way.
In the meantime, Steelers fans can seemingly expect Rodgers to be their team's quarterback before the 2026-27 season begins, as the four-time NFL MVP isn't ready to hang up the cleats quite yet.
