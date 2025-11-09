Aaron Rodgers' wife Brittani is 'phantom' Steelers WAG as mystery deepens
The Pittsburgh Steelers sit in first place atop the AFC North following their win over the surging Indianapolis Colts last week.
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Co. look to stay in the win column when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in primetime on Nov. 9. This marks Rodgers' first-ever game at SoFi Stadium.
Fans hoping to see Rodgers' wife, Brittani, cheering him on during the Sunday Night Football game, however, are in for a big disappointment.
RELATED: Aaron Rodgers' secret wife Brittani remains a mystery with new details murky
Rodgers, 41, first sparked rumors that he tied the knot after sporting a wedding ring to the Kentucky Derby in May. The four-time MVP confirmed he married Brittani after signing his new contract with the Steelers the following month.
However, the couple has yet to be photographed in public together and a marriage license has yet to be found.
RELATED: Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers mystery wife deepens with Jets WAGS comments
No one met or saw Brittani during Rodgers' tenure with the New York Jets, which is when Rodgers first met and fell in love with his now wife.
As the Steelers enter Week 10, Brittani remains a mystery, even in Pittsburgh. No one in his inner circle has met her. "She’s like a phantom," a Steelers player's wife told The Daily Mail before the Chargers game.
"We all want to meet her, to invite her out, get to know her,” the woman continued. While there's “a social group of team wives and girlfriends... we haven’t met her yet. We don’t even know who she is.”
Aaron Rodgers' Wife Rumored to Be Spotted a Local Coffee Shop in Pittsburgh
A submission to DeuxMoi, a popular celebrity gossip site, claimed they saw Rodgers' wife at Novaria Coffee Co. in Pittsburgh.
However, the wild mystery continues as the person didn't clarify how they knew the woman was Rodgers' wife, or describe her appearance -- nor did DeuxMoi didn't confirm the submission.
Rodgers defended his decision to keep his relationship out of the spotlight while speaking to ESPN's Pat McAfee in June. "I'm with somebody who's private, who doesn't want to be in the public eye, didn't sign up to be a celebrity, doesn't want to be a part of it," he said.
"If and when she wants to be out and there’s a picture, she’ll choose that," he concluded. However, his family hasn't met Brittani either.
“I get being secretive, but come on,” a member of his family told the Daily Mail. “All anyone wants is for Aaron to be happy, so if he’s happy with her, we’d love to meet her. I don’t understand the cloak-and-dagger part of it all."
