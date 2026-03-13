DeVonta Smith’s New Wife Mya Steals Spotlight in Wedding Dress Amid Marriage Reveal

The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot to figure out as a franchise heading into the 2026-27 campaign.

The team is in a great spot compared to many other organizations around the league. For one, they're just two seasons removed from winning a Super Bowl, and still have many key pieces from that championship roster. And having a franchise quarterback such as Jalen Hurts means that a team is never far from contention.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

However, it seems that the Eagles' receiver room might be undergoing some changes before next season arrives.

This is because there are trade rumors surrounding star receiver A.J. Brown. The 28-year-old has gone viral several times for being outspoken about his role in Philadelphia, including voicing frustration that he isn't getting enough passes from Hurts. As a result of this, some feel like the Eagles' best course of action is to trade Brown in exchange for draft picks.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One Eagles wideout that is never the root of drama is DeVonta Smith. The quiet, confident former Alabama Crimson Tide star has produced for the Eagles ever since they drafted him with the No. 10 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Smith tallied 77 catches for 1,008 yards and 4 touchdowns last season, and his role would surely expand if Brown ended up elsewhere.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

DeVonta Smith Reveals Marriage to New Wife Mya In Wholesome Post

While Smith often moves in silence regarding his personal life, he took to social media on March 12 to announce that he had gotten married.

Smith and his wife, Mya, made a joint Instagram post that was captioned, "6/13🤍#SEALEDWITHASMITH". There were several photos of what appeared to be their wedding day. Mya (whose last name was formerly Danielle) was wearing a gorgeous white dress while DeVonta was in a classic tuxedo.

Mya Danielle (who graduated from Southern University and A&M College in Baton Rouge, Louisiana) initially revealed that she was in a relationship with Smith back in 2023, just a short time before they had their first child together, which was a girl.

The couple has since had a second child (who was also a girl). And shortly after that, Smith proposed to Danielle on New Year's Eve of 2024.

It will be interesting to see what the Eagles' offense looks like next season, along with whether Brown will be on the roster.

What's for sure is that Smith will have a big role to play, both on and off the field.